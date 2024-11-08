Lamar Odom Takes Heat For Buying A Sex Doll That Resembles Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were in a relationship from 2009 to 2013. The two got married in 2009 after only dating for a month. Odom, a former NBA player, enjoyed a 14-year career in the league, winning back-to-back championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011 and played at an All-Star adjacent level for much of his Lakers tenure. Odom also had a substance abuse issue that culminated with the former NBA player being hospitalized after being found unconscious in a brothel. Odom suffered a heart attack, kidney failure, and multiple strokes, leaving him on life support for a period before he made a full recovery.
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were in the middle of divorce proceedings before Odom's health scare, citing irreconcilable differences. Once Odom was healthy enough to resume leading a normal life, the two finalized their divorce. Kardashian has been adamant that the two are never getting back together, so Odom custom ordered a sex doll that looks like his ex-wife.
Lamar Odom Under Fire For Buying A Khloe Kardashian Look-Alike Sex Doll
In a new video, Lamar Odom toured sex doll company RealDoll's Las Vegas facility on Tuesday. His manager, Gina Rodriguez, told TMZ that Odom saw RealDoll in a news story a month ago, and decided that he needed to get one for himself. Odom's 45th birthday was on November 6, and he was in Vegas to celebrate, and part of his celebration was to place his doll order.
Because of this, Lamar Odom has been getting roasted online for the last couple of days after this revelation. "Lamar Odom is a SICK FREAK," said one X/Twitter user. "While y'all at it, lock Lamar Odom up, that n***a a sick f**k," said another user. "I just wanna know what's up with Lamar Odom walking around the sex doll factory like it's a Target. Bro really got a problem," said a third user. It is certainly odd behavior by Odom, and the criticism he is receiving is unsurprising. If there was any chance of the two getting back together, there is probably no chance at all now.