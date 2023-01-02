Lamar Odom says that the late Dennis Hof tried to kill him with drugs at the Nevada brothel where he infamously overdosed in 2015. Speaking with TMZ, the former NBA star remains adamant that didn’t use illicit drugs that night.

Odom recalled the night in question for the upcoming TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Lamar Odom attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

As for why Hof would want him dead, Odom admitted, “I don’t know.”

“This only what I can tell you,” Odom continued. “I went there– I didn’t do drugs there. I wound up with drugs in my system.”

When asked about “the first night,” that Odom spent at the Love Ranch South in Pahrump, Nevada, he clarified, “There was only one night as far as I’m concerned. I got there, had the drink, and woke up three days later ripping tubes out of my neck not knowing how I got there.”

As for how positive he is he that didn’t do any illicit drugs, he replied: “As much as I’m positive I’m a Black man sitting in front of you.”

Elsewhere in the upcoming interview, Odom reflected on his past relationship with Khloé Kardashian. Speaking candidly about the marriage, Odom admitted that things were even more “crazy” behind the scenes than in the public eye. The two were together from 2009 through 2013. Their divorce was officially finalized in 2016.

Odom has admitted in the past that he’d like to get back together with Kardashian if given the opportunity.

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians will premiere on Fox, on Monday night, at 9:00 PM, ET. Check out a trailer for the program below.

Don't miss TMZ's bombshell interview with Lamar Odom about his sex addiction, drug use, and his marriage to Khloe Kardashian. 'TMZ Presents Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians' premieres TONIGHT at 9/8c on @FOXTV. https://t.co/nF8J3Mhu41 pic.twitter.com/r4UmW60Mme — TMZ (@TMZ) January 2, 2023

[Via]