He’s already shared his most controversial, intimate moments in his memoir, but Lamar Odom has more of his private life to share. There was a time when he was sitting at the top of the sports world as a Los Angeles Laker, but his addictions would get the better of him. The NBA star was famously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016, but their wedded bliss dissolved due to his sex and drug addiction.

While Odom has already detailed much of his memoir Darkness to Light, these days, he’s readying Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians. The film will air on FOX, then Hulu, and in a teaser, Odom sits down with TMZ‘s Harvey Levin.

“Drugs, that was my girlfriend,” said Odom. “I had a wife and cocaine.”

The former Lakers star also admitted that his ex-wife was well aware of his addictions during a portion of their marriage.

“You can’t hide that forever,” he added. “Behind the scenes, I put her through some sh*t. The things that y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.”

Since his near-death experience, Odom has done much reflecting during his recovery. For years, he has made it clear that, given the opportunity, he would rekindle a romance with Kardashian. During his recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother, Odom recognized his failures in his marriage.

“When I married Khloé, there’s just so many things that I did wrong when it came to that relationship,” he said at the time. “If I could take it back, of course, I’d take it back. It was never my intention to hurt her. My mind and head weren’t in the right place. I wasn’t taking care of myself.”

It is unclear if Kardashian would ever give her ex a chance, but these days, she’s caring for two small children with her ex Tristan Thompson. Additionally, Thompson not only recently welcomed a baby with Kardashian, but he also cheated on her with a model who gave birth to his son.

Sex, Drugs, & Kardashians premieres on FOX on January 2. You can catch it on Hulu the following day.

