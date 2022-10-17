Lamar Odom has shared a post about missing his “best friend” Khloé Kardashian via his verified Facebook page, as caught by The Shade Room. The post features a throwback picture of Kardashian with her arms around the former NBA star.

“Missing my best friend,” Odom captioned the picture.

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE)

In a comment on the post, he added: “Didn’t know we not allowed to miss someone regardless if mistakes were made. I’m human just like everyone else but I get it I let people down and I will pay for it forever and that’s ok too. Goodnight Facebook Family.”

Odom and Kardashian were married from September 2009 to October 2016. Odom has spoken out about their breakup in the years since, admitting that he made mistakes that still “haunt” him.

‘[When you] take a vow under the Lord’s eye, you expect to honor that vow, which I didn’t,” Odom said in an interview with Elle, earlier this year. “It kind of haunts me now that I didn’t. Sometimes when I get the opportunity to talk about it, it’s like therapeutic a little bit and I do miss her and her family dearly.”

In the years since their marriage, Kardashian has also dated Tristan Thompson, but the two have since broken up.

Check out Odom’s recent post with Kardashian below.