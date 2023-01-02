Lamar Odom says that his behavior during his relationship with Khloé Kardashian is even more “crazy” than the public knows. The former NBA star reflects on his cheating scandal during the upcoming TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.

“Behind the scenes, I put her through s—. Like, s— that y’all don’t know,” he admits, according to an exclusive preview from PEOPLE. “The s— y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.”

HOLLYWOOD – SEPTEMBER 21: Television personality Khloe Kardashian (L) and Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom attend the “AXE Music One Night Only” concert series featuring Weezer at Dunes Inn Motel – Sunset on September 21, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE)

Odom continues: “I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time.”

“I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now,” he adds. “Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”

Odom and Kardashian married in 2009 and stayed together through 2013.

In the years since their breakup, Odom has routinely admitted his regret for how he handled their relationship. In 2022, Odom said that he still hopes they’ll rekindle their relationship eventually.

“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he shared on Celebrity Big Brother. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians will premiere on Monday at 9:00 PM, ET on Fox.

[Via]