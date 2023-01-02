Lamar Odom Admits He’s Embarrassed Over Cheating On Khloé
Lamar Odom says that he’s embarrassed over how he handled his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.
Lamar Odom says that his behavior during his relationship with Khloé Kardashian is even more “crazy” than the public knows. The former NBA star reflects on his cheating scandal during the upcoming TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians.
“Behind the scenes, I put her through s—. Like, s— that y’all don’t know,” he admits, according to an exclusive preview from PEOPLE. “The s— y’all know, what y’all think y’all know, it’s crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is, like, really crazy.”
Odom continues: “I’d have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time.”
“I’m, like, laughing out of embarrassment right now,” he adds. “Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”
Odom and Kardashian married in 2009 and stayed together through 2013.
In the years since their breakup, Odom has routinely admitted his regret for how he handled their relationship. In 2022, Odom said that he still hopes they’ll rekindle their relationship eventually.
“I would probably just want to take her to dinner,” he shared on Celebrity Big Brother. “It would be a blessing just to be in her presence to just tell her I’m sorry and what a fool I was. She has the right to never see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change. I would say I’m a lot more loyal now.”
TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians will premiere on Monday at 9:00 PM, ET on Fox.
