Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Lamar Odom's "Creepy" Sex Doll

Khloe Kardashian says that Lamar Odom's decision to get a sex doll modeled after her is both "creepy" and "weird." She discussed the move during the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, as caught by TMZ. The topic began with Khloe telling her mother, Kris Jenner, that Odom DMs her “the strangest f*cking videos.” The remark prompted Jenner to mention the blow-up doll.

"I’m supposed to be flattered by this?” Khloe asked in a confessional. “This validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart, and it’s creepy and it’s weird, but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross.” She also labeled their situation “demonic" at another point in the show. Jenner was amoused by the whole ordeal. She remarked: “One of my new year’s resolutions for 2025 is going to be kinder and not so judgmental. So, Lamar: If a blow-up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it!”

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom's Relationship

Lamar Odom previously discussed the infamous sex doll during an interview on We're Out of Time with Richard Taite. "When you're really thinking about it, [it's] like a doll," the former Los Angeles Lakers star said at the time. "But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.” He further admitted: "It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird. They're gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem." He also noted that they don't talk much anymore.