Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Silence On Lamar Odom's "Creepy" Sex Doll

BY Cole Blake 263 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
"Whiteout" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: TV personality Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Lamar Odom arrives on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere of "Whiteout" at the Mann Village Theatre on September 9, 2009 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)
Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, were famously married from 2009 through 2016.

Khloe Kardashian says that Lamar Odom's decision to get a sex doll modeled after her is both "creepy" and "weird." She discussed the move during the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, as caught by TMZ. The topic began with Khloe telling her mother, Kris Jenner, that Odom DMs her “the strangest f*cking videos.” The remark prompted Jenner to mention the blow-up doll.

"I’m supposed to be flattered by this?” Khloe asked in a confessional. “This validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart, and it’s creepy and it’s weird, but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross.” She also labeled their situation “demonic" at another point in the show. Jenner was amoused by the whole ordeal. She remarked: “One of my new year’s resolutions for 2025 is going to be kinder and not so judgmental. So, Lamar: If a blow-up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it!”

Read More: Lamar Odom Takes Heat For Buying A Sex Doll That Resembles Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian & Lamar Odom's Relationship

Lamar Odom previously discussed the infamous sex doll during an interview on We're Out of Time with Richard Taite. "When you're really thinking about it, [it's] like a doll," the former Los Angeles Lakers star said at the time. "But then you think about like, mental health, and how important that is, not just in today's time, but just from the beginning of time. A sex doll that looks like your wife is about mental health.” He further admitted: "It's sick, but I think we're all a little off, a little weird. They're gonna make it to look like her. I need like, a harem." He also noted that they don't talk much anymore.

Lamar Odom married Khloe Kardashian after just one month of dating. As their relationship was a staple on the family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the two eventually got their own spin-off in Khloé & Lamar. The two filed and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Read More: Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom's Father Wanted To Pull The Plug On Him After Overdose

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
23rd Annual Harold &amp; Carole Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals Pop Culture Lamar Odom Takes Heat For Buying A Sex Doll That Resembles Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian 714
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers Life Khloe Kardashian Claims Lamar Odom's Father Wanted To Pull The Plug On Him After Overdose 1.9K
Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images TV Lamar Odom Gets "Emotional" Watching His Old Reality Show With Khloe Kardashian 2.3K
Khloe Kardashian Good American Launch Event Pop Culture Khloe Kardashian Recalls Kris Jenner's "Mortifying" Advice To Perform A Sex Act On An NBA Player 2.5K