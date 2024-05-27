Lamar Odom Clowned For His Demeanor While Receiving A Lap Dance At A Barbershop

Lamar Odom is someone who has remained in the public eye for many years, regardless of what he has been going through. Overall, Odom became famous for his talents on the basketball court. As a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, he won two NBA titles. However, during this time, he was becoming a reality TV star of sorts. The NBA star was dating Khloe Kardashian and was making it big on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Subsequently, Odom would deal with personal struggles that many fans are well aware of.

These days, Odom is doing just fine. He has opened up his own rehab facility and he is constantly reaching out to other celebrities who are in need of some sort of help. Recently, Odom has been going viral due to a clip of him in a barbershop. As you can see in the clip below, he is receiving a lap dance, with the woman in question ferociously twerking on him. Throughout the clip, Odom can be seen with his phone out. In spurts, he seems to be enjoying it. But other times, he was looking around as if someone might catch him having too much fun.

Lamar Odom Wasn't Sure What To Do

In the comments section over at Hollywood Unlocked, fans had fun with Odom. "This is the equivalent to not knowing what to do when ppl sing happy birthday," one person wrote. "He look like he just there to get a cut….its giving ok can we wrap this up lol," said another. Only Odom can speak to how he was feeling in that moment. Although now, he gets to see it on the internet forever.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Odom was being a bit too awkward? What would you have done if presented the same situation?

