Lamar Odom Clowned After Asking Adam22 If He Can Watch The Podcaster Have Sex

Lamar Odom is someone who has certainly been through a lot in his life. Overall, many fans remember him for his legendary championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they also know him for the rock bottom he hit soon after. While married to Khloe Kardashian, Odom's drug problems played out in the public eye. About a decade ago, he almost died, and it led to a massive shift in his life. Since then, he has worked towards getting clean, and he has turned over a new leaf. In fact, he has even created rehab centers to get people right.

Recently, Odom found himself on No Jumper, where he got to speak on his life and the many trials and tribulations he has been through. However, there is one clip of the interview that has started going viral on social media. As you can see down below, Odom was curious about Adam22's show "Plug Talk," where he interviews women with Lena The Plug, and then has sex with them after. Odom subsequently asks if he would be allowed to watch, all while making a masturbation motion with his hand. It was bizarre but led to a lot of laughs.

Lamar Odom Gets Freaky

While some believe he was just playing around, others are taking this extremely seriously. "He wasn’t joking either…freaky frog," someone wrote on Twitter. "I can’t tell if this was a Bernie Mac reference or if Lamar was really on demon time," said another. After all, these kinds of comments are in line with what No Jumper has become these days. However, some fans are concerned for Odom as it felt just a tad out of character. Either way, another viral clip has been birthed, which will probably benefit everyone involved.

Let us know what you think of Lamar Odom and these recent comments, down below. Do you think that he is just joking, or being dead serious? What were your favorite moments in Odom's NBA career?

