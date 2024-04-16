Lamar Odom Clowned After Asking Adam22 If He Can Watch The Podcaster Have Sex

It wasn't Odom's finest moment.

BYAlexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
530 Views
OxeFit Mixer At The LA Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Game Hosted By Magic Johnson And DJ D-Nice

Lamar Odom is someone who has certainly been through a lot in his life. Overall, many fans remember him for his legendary championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they also know him for the rock bottom he hit soon after. While married to Khloe Kardashian, Odom's drug problems played out in the public eye. About a decade ago, he almost died, and it led to a massive shift in his life. Since then, he has worked towards getting clean, and he has turned over a new leaf. In fact, he has even created rehab centers to get people right.

Recently, Odom found himself on No Jumper, where he got to speak on his life and the many trials and tribulations he has been through. However, there is one clip of the interview that has started going viral on social media. As you can see down below, Odom was curious about Adam22's show "Plug Talk," where he interviews women with Lena The Plug, and then has sex with them after. Odom subsequently asks if he would be allowed to watch, all while making a masturbation motion with his hand. It was bizarre but led to a lot of laughs.

Read More: Lamar Odom Rejects Idea Of "Kardashian Curse"

Lamar Odom Gets Freaky

While some believe he was just playing around, others are taking this extremely seriously. "He wasn’t joking either…freaky frog," someone wrote on Twitter. "I can’t tell if this was a Bernie Mac reference or if Lamar was really on demon time," said another. After all, these kinds of comments are in line with what No Jumper has become these days. However, some fans are concerned for Odom as it felt just a tad out of character. Either way, another viral clip has been birthed, which will probably benefit everyone involved.

Let us know what you think of Lamar Odom and these recent comments, down below. Do you think that he is just joking, or being dead serious? What were your favorite moments in Odom's NBA career? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lamar Odom Advises Travis Kelce To "Be Strong" Amid Taylor Swift Romance

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2022 BET Awards - ArrivalsViralLamar Odom Acquires Rehab Center
Lisa Maree Williams / Stringer / Getty ImagesViralLamar Odom Explains Why He Misses The Kardashian-Jenners "Tremendously"
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles LakersViralLamar Odom Considering Coaching At His Alma Matter
Rich Fury & Theo Wargo/Getty ImagesViralLamar Odom Cheated On Taraji P. Henson During Their "Secret" Relationship