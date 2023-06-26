Former professional skateboarder and stuntman Brandon “Bam” Margera has flown the rehab coop. The TV star of MTV’s Jackass franchise has dealt with troubling substance abuse issues for a while now, leading to him sobering up in San Diego, CA. However, he allegedly “didn’t want to complete the program” and has since left the detox center in favor of Las Vegas, NV. Seeing as he had a spin-off show called Viva La Bam, Vegas makes sense as his latest destination.

While it’s unclear if he made it to Sin City, he was last seen in Malibu. He was with his girlfriend, Jessica, eating at Nobu. Based on the paparazzi photos, Bam Margera looked to be living it up, flashing thumbs-up signs. The treatment facility where he was staying is actually where ex-NBA player Lamar Odom got his detox help. In fact, the former Laker was in Bam’s ear about checking into an Odom Wellness Treatment Center. But Bam marches to the beat of his own drum, and his drum is marching him to Vegas.

Read more: Lamar Odom Invites Bam Margera To Rehab

Bam Margera’s Drug History

Bam Magera during Brandon Holley of Ellegirl Races Bam Magera of Viva La Bam at Raceway Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Bam Margera is famous for doing dangerous stunts and out-there antics. It’s already been a rollercoaster year for him. After his friends tried to stage an intervention, he and his girlfriend — as well as her 8-year-old child — went on the run. Missing for four days, Bam eventually turned himself over to the police, ending a whacky April for him. He originally said yes to Odom’s offer, but now he wants to be elsewhere.

Bam had also been sending his family suicidal texts, causing people to panic and ask that he seek out guidance. He was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold earlier this month after acting erratic and slurring his speech at a Trejo’s Tacos joint in LA. Bam Margera has dealt with mental health issues and drug abuse for years, and now he’s going dark on social media, withholding any comments about the current road trip. Let’s just hope this latest development doesn’t spell trouble for one of America’s most beloved stuntmen.

Read more: Bam Margera Reportedly Placed In 5150 Psychiatric Hold

[Via]