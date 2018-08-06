rehabilitation center
- EntertainmentBam Margera Skips Detox Center Early For Las Vegas: ReportBam is getting out of detox dodge and into Sin City.ByJake Lyda3.1K Views
- SportsDelonte West Spotted Asking For Money On The Side Of The RoadDespite going to rehab, it seems that Delone West has had a setback in his journey.ByLawrencia Grose20.9K Views
- MusicAzealia Banks Calls Out Labels For Profiting Off Drug Abuse By RappersName-dropping Travis Scott, the controversial rapper explained how labels profit from keeping rappers hooked on substances. ByMadusa S.3.4K Views
- MusicFamous Dex Sparks Even More Concern Post-Rehab After Another Concerning VideoAfter revealing to fans earlier this week he had finally returned home from his stint in rebab, many are not buying that he's completely sober. ByMadusa S.9.6K Views
- MusicFamous Dex Returns Home After Rehab StintThe rapper entered a recovery facility about a month ago. ByMadusa S.3.6K Views
- GossipScott Disick May Sue Rehab Center After Photo Circulates OnlineScott Disick found himself in headlines after a photo of him inside of a rehabilitation center went viral, and now his lawyer is speaking out.ByErika Marie8.0K Views
- Pop CultureRaz B Checks Himself Into A Self-Care Facility One Week After DUI ArrestPraying for the homie B!ByKeenan Higgins1421 Views
- MusicDemi Lovato Reportedly Back In Rehab After 21 Savage Meme BacklashDemi Lovato is reported to be spending time at a rehab center in Hawaii.ByAlex Zidel114.9K Views
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Checks Into Rehab Facility For Emotional HealthGet well soon, Paris.ByAlex Zidel3.8K Views
- EntertainmentDemi Lovato Unfollows Close Friends Iggy Azalea & Selena Gomez: ReportDemi Lovato wants to focus on herself.ByAlex Zidel11.8K Views
- MusicDemi Lovato Looks Happy In First Public Appearance Since Drug OverdoseDemi Lovato was spotted outside the rehab facility with a big smile on her face.ByAlex Zidel16.2K Views
- EntertainmentBen Affleck Checks Into Rehab: ReportAffleck is back to his old ways. ByKarlton Jahmal6.0K Views
- EntertainmentGoldberg Of "The Mighty Ducks" Checks Into Rehab: ReportGoldberg is seeking professional help. ByKarlton Jahmal1382 Views
- MusicDemi Lovato Enters Rehab & Separates From "Toxic People"The singer is finally out of the hospital.ByZaynab1.8K Views