Lamar Odom Rejects Idea Of "Kardashian Curse"

Lamar Odom has said that he doesn't believe in the "Kardashian Curse". "If the curse is strength, or financial abundance, or family strength, then yeah, they're cursed," Odom said in a recent podcast appearance. However, he refused to indulge in the idea that people associated with the family, especially athletes, suffer as a result of their association. Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian for four years after a whirlwind romance in 2009. They originally met at a party thrown by Metta Sandiford-Artest.

It's a long-standing conspiracy that doesn't hold much water. The athletes associated with the family have often been solid but not spectacular rotational players toward the end of their careers. Assigning blame for the Astroworld tragedy on Travis Scott's connection to the family is distasteful at best. Furthermore, the idea of a "family curse" ties into the desire that people have to make the Kardashians the 21st-century version of the Kennedys.

Lamar Odom Starts Affordable Housing Project For Senior Citizens

Meanwhile, Odom is also focused on his own ventures. Per TMZ, Odom launched Odom Senior Care last year. The program seeks to pair older individuals with pre-negotiated rates in retirement communities. Furthermore, Odom has already reached deals with two communities in Southern California - the Regency Palms in Oxnard and Long Beach. However, Odom's goal is to work with 1000 communities across the nation. Additionally, Odom wanted to achieve his 1000-community goal by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, Odom stated that the inspiration for the project was his 96-year-old grandmother, Florence. Florence has reportedly lived in the same apartment in the Bronx for the past 70 years. Odom was inspired to start Odom Senior Care after struggling to find an affordable alternative for Florence. However, Florence reportedly remains resistant to the idea of moving from the apartment where she has spent the last 70 years of her life. However, Odom is confident that he will be able to find an equitable solution for Florence before too long.

