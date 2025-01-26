The Weeknd Continues Teasing New Album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

The Weeknd has continued teasing his upcoming sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, with a cryptic new post on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, he shared a picture of himself much earlier in his career next to a new photo of himself rocking a hood that conceals his face. "It’s the way it has to be," he captioned the two photos.

The Weeknd has been teasing the album for years at this point. Shortly after the release of his 2022 project, Dawn FM, he revealed the album to be part of a trilogy. He wrote on X at the time: “I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?” As the release date of January 31, 2025 approaches, The Weeknd's been revving up the teasers. On Friday, he shared a trailer reflecting on the various eras of his career building up to this point.

The Weeknd Continues Teasing His Next Album

Additionally, The Weeknd has hinted at Hurry Up Tomorrow being his final release under the stage name. “The [upcoming] album is probably my last hurrah as the Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As the Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as the Weeknd. But I still want to kill the Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn," he told W in May 2023.

While Hurry Up Tomorrow is arriving on January 31st, Abel oringally set the release date for January 25th with a one-night-only performance scheduled at the Rose Bowl Stadium. He canceled those plans in the wake of the wildfires affecting Los Angeles. The night before album's new release date, The Weeknd will perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He'll also be embarking on a tour in 2025, although he's yet to announce the details. Check out his latest post on social media above.