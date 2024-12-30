Playboi Carti Fans Peddle Dubious Conspiracy Theory About Him Using AI Vocals On New Songs With The Weeknd

Artificial intelligence might allegedly help him finish his album, but at what cost?

Playboi Carti fans have had the highest highs and lowest lows of any mainstream hip-hop fanbase in 2024, rivaled only by whoever you think lost the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. Despite four years of waiting, a lot of excitement created by new singles, and countless new album teases, it was still a silent 12 months on the studio album front. There are still about 36 hours left of the year at press time, so maybe miracles happen. But this dissatisfaction caused other past narratives around the Opium rapper to reach an even stronger following. One of these is Carti's alleged use of AI vocals on his new The Weeknd collabs, namely the officially released "Timeless" and the teased "Lie/Lose You."

Furthermore, this is based on some close listening of the tracks and the viral spread of a few breakdown videos alleging that Playboi Carti used AI vocals. Not only that, but some allege that Universal Music Group is taking down any video that makes these claims, which seems pretty far-fetched. Maybe there is some truth to those rumors, but it could just be a regular copyright claim as it relates to "Timeless."

Playboi Carti Rumored To Be Using AI Vocals

Still, many fans who believe in this Playboi Carti AI speculation have even less reason to justify or understand I AM MUSIC's delay. After all, if he depends on a artificial intelligence-generated vocal model to make music, then why is he taking so long to drop? That's another reason as to why many fans expressed more skepticism over this, not to mention the Atlanta artist's dynamism, eccentricities, and oddities as a vocalist. In other words, his inflections and the effects he uses on his voice sound quite bizarre at times, but not necessarily unnatural.

