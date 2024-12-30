Playboi Carti Fans Peddle Dubious Conspiracy Theory About Him Using AI Vocals On New Songs With The Weeknd

BYGabriel Bras Nevares558 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Falls Festival 2019/20 - Fremantle
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Playboi Carti performs on stage at Falls Festival on January 5, 2020 in Fremantle, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Wire Image/Getty Images)
Artificial intelligence might allegedly help him finish his album, but at what cost?

Playboi Carti fans have had the highest highs and lowest lows of any mainstream hip-hop fanbase in 2024, rivaled only by whoever you think lost the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. Despite four years of waiting, a lot of excitement created by new singles, and countless new album teases, it was still a silent 12 months on the studio album front. There are still about 36 hours left of the year at press time, so maybe miracles happen. But this dissatisfaction caused other past narratives around the Opium rapper to reach an even stronger following. One of these is Carti's alleged use of AI vocals on his new The Weeknd collabs, namely the officially released "Timeless" and the teased "Lie/Lose You."

Furthermore, this is based on some close listening of the tracks and the viral spread of a few breakdown videos alleging that Playboi Carti used AI vocals. Not only that, but some allege that Universal Music Group is taking down any video that makes these claims, which seems pretty far-fetched. Maybe there is some truth to those rumors, but it could just be a regular copyright claim as it relates to "Timeless."

Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

Playboi Carti Rumored To Be Using AI Vocals

Still, many fans who believe in this Playboi Carti AI speculation have even less reason to justify or understand I AM MUSIC's delay. After all, if he depends on a artificial intelligence-generated vocal model to make music, then why is he taking so long to drop? That's another reason as to why many fans expressed more skepticism over this, not to mention the Atlanta artist's dynamism, eccentricities, and oddities as a vocalist. In other words, his inflections and the effects he uses on his voice sound quite bizarre at times, but not necessarily unnatural.

Fans React

Nevertheless, we will probably never know this for good, which is part of what makes AI technology in music such a grey area. Even if Playboi Carti delivers on I AM MUSIC with crisp audio, we're sure some fans will find it hard to forget these AI vocal claims. We will see whether or not they have good reason to do so or if this speculation got out of hand.

Read More: Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...