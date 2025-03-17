The Weeknd Performs "Timeless" With Kai Cenat During Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud LA Set

Playboi Carti is dominating the moment right now, as his new album MUSIC has the world in a chokehold after over four years of grueling anticipation. The occasion is especially huge for some of his biggest fans, including famous streamer Kai Cenat. He had a blast at Rolling Loud Los Angeles last night (Sunday, March 16) while watching Carti's headlining set, even getting onstage at one point. In fact, The Weeknd popped out as a guest performer for "RATHER LIE" and "Timeless," and even got to share that moment with Kai onstage. Overall, it just looked like everyone was having a great time, and they stopped the show at some points to assure fans' safety.

But Kai Cenat wasn't the only streamer to pull up for this spectacle that was able to meet The Weeknd. Young Dabo also attended Playboi Carti's set, hopping onstage and proudly showing off the new YVL chain that the Atlanta creative bestowed upon him at one point in the night. Considering just how much the online community hyped up MUSIC, it's cool to see that they are a part of its grand unveiling.

Playboi Carti Rolling Loud Setlist

This Rolling Loud LA setlist was nothing to scoff at, as it allowed King Vamp to debut much of his MUSIC material in a live setting. Playboi Carti ripped through "MOJO JOJO," as well as his other collaborations with Kendrick Lamar (though he sadly didn't attend), in addition to current fan favorites like "OPM BABI," "LIKE WEEZY," and "OVERLY." Of course, he didn't forget about his wealth of classics, whether than's recent cuts like the original "H00DBYAIR," Whole Lotta Red staples like "Stop Breathing," or early career monuments like "Long Time (Intro)" and "Location."