Playboi Carti Tosses Kai Cenat & Dabo New YVL Chain At Rolling Loud: LA

Kai Cent and Dabo's livestream went bizerk after Playboi Carti gave them his new custom YVL Chain during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Los Angeles on Sunday evening (March 16). Carti handed the mega influencers the chain as he performed popular tracks from his hugely successful I AM MUSIC album. Kai and Dabo went bananas with the chain in their hands. Kai would don the chain on Dabo before posting photos with the chain behind-the-scenes on social media. Playboi Carti’s "YVL" chain is more than jewelry—it’s a declaration of his "Young Vamp Life" persona. The gothic and vampiric aesthetic that defines his artistry finds a tangible symbol in this piece, reinforcing the dark, enigmatic aura he has carefully cultivated. The chain’s bold design mirrors the visual language Carti employs in his music and fashion, cementing his otherworldly persona.

Across 30 tracks, Carti's latest album fully embraces his vampiric mythology, weaving it into the music’s themes and sonic landscape. Collaborations with artists like Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Kendrick Lamar elevate the album’s range, merging Carti’s signature distorted delivery with their distinct styles. The track “Y0UNG VAMP L0VE” directly nods to his “Young Vamp Life” ethos, solidifying the album as both a musical statement and an extension of his persona. The “YVL” chain and I Am Music together form a cohesive vision, blurring the lines between personal brand and artistic evolution.

Playboi Carti YVL Chain

Musically, I Am Music pushes boundaries. Carti fuses classic Atlanta rap with industrial synths, electropop textures, and experimental production. The result is a sound that defies easy categorization, reflecting his willingness to evolve beyond traditional hip-hop frameworks. Guest verses from Kendrick Lamar and Lil Uzi Vert inject additional depth, further broadening the album’s sonic landscape.