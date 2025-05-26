Playboi Carti Promises Streamer University’s Young Dabo With Pelle Pelle Collection

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 01: Rapper Playboi Carti attends the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 01, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti partnered with Pelle Pelle for it's revival in early 2025. The brand supported his number-one selling album, MUSIC.

Playboi Carti has been promoting the return of Pelle Pelle since the release of his No.1 album MUSIC. Paying close attention to the popular Kai Cenat's Streamer University, Carti reached out to streamer Young Dabo to offer him his clothing collection. The offer comes from the rap star witnessing the streamer cop some Pelle Pelle gear from another streamer.

The conversation between Carti and Dabo hit social media over the weekend. In the screenshot, Carti acknowledges his love for Dabo and plans to send him Pelle Pelle gear. "Bra. N***a ahh touch anything on you again it's that," wrote Carti. "I'm about to send u all my shit I got. Love yu n***a."

Dabo replies to Carti's message with, "Bet bro. Ima let you know anything that happens. Love u fr [100 emoji]."

Playboi Carti has reignited the legacy of iconic streetwear brand Pelle Pelle through a bold collaboration with his Opium label. The capsule collection features limited-edition leather jackets that blend archival silhouettes with futuristic design elements, reflecting both brands' rebellious spirit.

Playboi Carti Pelle Pelle

Young Dabo, born Ibrahim, is quickly becoming a standout figure in the Twitch streaming scene. He gained momentum through Streamer University, a creator incubator led by Kai Cenat. Dabo’s natural charisma and unfiltered personality helped him build a loyal fanbase, especially among younger viewers.

His rising star hit turbulence when he was unexpectedly expelled from Streamer University—reportedly over a haircut disagreement with Kai Cenat. The move sparked heated reactions online, with fans debating the tension between self-expression and influencer hierarchy.

Dabo’s story reflects the growing pains of the creator economy, where identity, image, and influence collide. In the face of criticism, he’s remained true to himself—winning respect not just for his content, but for his resilience. As he carves out his lane, Young Dabo proves that authenticity still holds weight in a space driven by trends.

It's remains unknown if Playboi Carti will follow through on gifting Young Dabo Pelle Pelle gear.

