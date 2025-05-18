Valee adds to his impressive collaboration resume with latest collaboration album, Egonomics, co-starring astonishing producer Harry Fraud.

For his latest collaboration, Harry Fraud calls on familiar faces to supply the duo with magnetic rhymes on braggadocious tracks. Fraud built a unique reputation through his signature production and works with unique talents such as Curren$y, Dave East, and French Montana.

Egonomics is the latest collaboration by Valee and Harry Fraud. The latest release showcases the duo boasting and bragging the most they've ever. Previously released favorite, "Driver's Ed," featuring Curren$y has the emcees glide over Fraud’s jazz-slick beat like they’ve seen too much to move fast.

On “Miami 2,” Valee reunites with Pusha T to revisit the paranoia and flash from his G.O.O.D. Music days, but this time he sounds wiser. “Orange Drop” and “LegASee” dig into legacy, ego, and staying power, with guests like Bruiser Wolf adding quirky color to Valee’s monotone flow.

Cuts like “Pocket Dial” with Fat Money and “Cut Corners” featuring Wizz Havinn break down the traps of chasing quick licks. Valee warns you while sounding like he already got away clean. Fraud’s production is ghostly and precise—samples chopped like luxury cloth, stitched to fit Valee’s minimalist cadence. At a lean runtime, Egonomics doesn’t waste a second. It’s ego therapy in rap form.

Egonomics is the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the producer and rapper. They continues define their own path in hip-hop on their own terms.

EGONOMICS - Valee & Harry Fraud

Official Tracklist