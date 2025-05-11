Valee and Harry Fraud already delivered their Virtuoso collab tape back in 2023, but they are not done with their full-length team-ups. Their next joint effort EGONOMICS drops on Friday (May 16), and we just got the Curren$y-assisted single for it.

"Driver's Ed" is a pretty simple but nonetheless satisfying cut with dreamy saxophone, an earthy and stark drum beat, and effortlessly cool flows from both MCs on the cut. It's a nice mix of woozy and gritty, especially once Spitta really leans into his vocal tone and the Chicago spitter returns with his airy and easy-going delivery.

What's more is that Curren$y and Harry Fraud already have a recent collab project of their own, that being Never Catch Us. So they are all just stacking greatness on top of one another these days, and we can't wait to hear what the full product sounds like.

This new release also follows killer 2024 standouts from Fraud, whether it was The Bricktionary with Boldy James or Lavish Misery with Ransom. All of these artists are very familiar with the full-length collaborative space, and likely have more overlap than you may assume. As such, it's not really surprising to hear more and more link-ups, whether long-form offerings or a loosie here and there.

We will see how the rest of EGONOMICS with Valee and Harry Fraud shapes up. As for Curren$y, we're sure he has some fiery verses on the way on either his own prolific solo material or his rapidly growing collaborative circle.

Valee, Harry Fraud & Curren$y's "Driver's Ed"