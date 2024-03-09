Harry Fraud & Ransom Collaborate On An Album For The First Time With "Lavish Misery"

New York hip-hop is the mecca for the genre as most know. Ransom and Harry Fraud are two modern greats that continuing its longstanding legacy. Both have been going strong for about 30 years total and have well-defined sounds. For the veteran producer, Fraud is coming off a terrific 2023 filled with high-profile collaborations. He got to work alongside artists such as Kamaiyah and Jay Worthy, Valee, and Curren$y. Now, Harry Fraud is teaming up with Ransom for Lavish Misery.

This effort sees the two East Coast talents work together on a full-fleshed project. However, they have created some heat together prior to this. "Band of Brothers" is an example that comes from the beat maker and 38 Spesh's team tape Beyond Belief. Ransom and Harry Fraud's Lavish Misery comes just a couple of weeks after its lead single.

Read More: Ice Spice Posts Nearly-NSFW Snapchat Video And Puts Some Fans In A State Of Disbelief

Listen To Lavish Misery By Ransom & Harry Fraud

That would be grand and stripped back "Live from the Roxy" with Boldy James. The only other feature that finds its way here is Spesh on "Wilson Fisk." All in all its a solid offering from Harry and Ransom as they complement each other seamlessly. Be sure to check Lavish Misery above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Lavish Misery, by Ransom and Harry Fraud? For each artist, is this one of their strongest records, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the best feature on the record and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ransom and Harry Fraud. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Lavish Misery Tracklist:

Immaculate Conception Chain of Command Matchstick Men Live from the Roxy (feat. Boldy James) The Losses Wilson Fisk (feat. 38 Spesh) Eye of the Storm AND 1

Read More: Joe Biden's Energetic State Of The Union Has Republicans Pedaling Cocaine Conspiracies