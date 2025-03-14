Curren$y & Harry Fraud Deliver Lounge Rap Perfection On "Never Catch Us"

Curren$y and Harry Fraud brought out major cast of characters for their tape, including Conway the Machine, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

But there's some tonal switch-ups as well for those who prefer the more aggressive side of Curren$y. "True Lies" and "Money Magnet" will be the ones you want to dive into. Adding to the diversity of this 12-track affair are the extensive set of features. Dave East , Conway the Machine, Jay Worthy, DRAM, and Rome Streetz make up a few of them to appear. Not one guest feels truly out of place, making this a real seamless project in that respect as well. How it stacks up to the rest of Curren$y and Harry Fraud's collection of tapes will be up to you to decide. However, we are really enjoying the beats and the MC's nonchalant energy he's giving us.

Louisiana has plenty of great and important MCs to check out. But Curren$y seems to always be a step ahead, especially when it comes to the "underground" scene. Today, he's showing why with close collaborator Harry Fraud on their newest joint project, Never Catch Us. Leading up to its release, they shared two teaser tracks in "Dream Machines" with Premo Rice and "Airport Industries" featuring Wiz Khalifa . Both of them gave off major chill/jazz rap vibes with the laid-back deliveries and flexes. Fans will be getting more of those on cuts like "Zack Morris Phone," "No Wrinkles," and "All Season Long."

