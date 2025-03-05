Curren$y & Harry Fraud Announce New Collab Project With Release Of Wiz Khalfia-Assisted "Airport Industries"

Curren$y arguably has his best work with Harry Fraud and so far, these first two singles for their next tape have us ecstatic.

Might put new shoes on my car, might take them factories off Might pull up, shoot from the off, might drive and dunk on all y'all I seen that h*e sh*t from far, that's why I smoothly walked off That AMG cold start, I drop the top on 'em, dog I’m headed to my garage, pull with Chevy, too hard Double-S, no rally sport, game time on side of the court

However, we may have word on other guests per Genius. According to them, Conway the Machine, Dave East , DRAM, 03 Greedo, and more will be on the project too. It sounds like this will be an event for fans of Harry Fraud and Curren$y and it will be interesting to see where it falls amongst the rest of their projects. But as for what "Airport Industries" has to offer, it's a vibe and a half, to say the least. Fraud is able to effortlessly work in a saxophone loop into the lax Southern trap beat that Curren$y always sounds so good over. He absolutely bodies his verses, particularly his last one as he flows like water. Wiz also delivers, showing once again why he and the lead act are an inseparable combo.

Curren$y and Harry Fraud are promoting a luxurious lifestyle once again on this new single with Wiz Khalifa , "Airport Industries." This is now the second teaser for the duo's next project together, Never Catch Us. It's due to drop next Friday, March 14 and will feature a total of 12 tracks. When it releases, it will be their sixth offering and first since 2023's VICES. As it stands, Wiz is now at least the second feature, with Premo Rice being the other. He is on the lead single, "Dream Machines," which was a jazz rap piece about street life and their lavish fleets of whips.

