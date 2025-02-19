Curren$y & Harry Fraud Tease A New Project With Laid-Back Single "Dream Machines" Featuring Premo Rice

Curren$y has always been eager to work with other rappers and producers for a majority of his projects. Over the years, we have seen the New Orleans, Louisiana MC link with names such as The Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs for Fetti, Wiz Khalfia on 2009 and Statik Selektah on Gran Turismo. But the list of collaborators doesn't end there. Overall, it's hard to select one with whom he's got the strongest rapport with. But if we had to choose, Harry Fraud may be our answer. They have a ridiculous seven projects together, with their most recent being VICES back in 2023. Well, that number is going to increase to eight in just about another week. Per Vanndigital, Curren$y and Harry Fraud will be dropping Never Catch us on February 28.
To start the rollout for the tape they have come through with "Dream Machines," with a feature from Premo Rice. "Dream Machines" is an appropriate title for this song as the instrumental is very wavy, jazzy and chill. It's heavy on the saxophone and on the pure vibes as each MC delivers a slick verse about their lavish whips. With this being a very car-heavy track and the album title relating to riding around in fast cars, we could be in for a braggadocious LP. Overall, this single has a throwback vibe to it, which seems like an aesthetic that Harry and Curren$y are shooting for. The latter teased "Dream Machines" with an image of the single artwork on a N64 game cartridge. Overall, all of these details have us intrigued for the project ahead.
