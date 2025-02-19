Curren$y & Harry Fraud Tease A New Project With Laid-Back Single "Dream Machines" Featuring Premo Rice

It will be their first record together in nearly two years.

To start the rollout for the tape they have come through with "Dream Machines," with a feature from Premo Rice. "Dream Machines" is an appropriate title for this song as the instrumental is very wavy, jazzy and chill. It's heavy on the saxophone and on the pure vibes as each MC delivers a slick verse about their lavish whips. With this being a very car-heavy track and the album title relating to riding around in fast cars, we could be in for a braggadocious LP. Overall, this single has a throwback vibe to it, which seems like an aesthetic that Harry and Curren$y are shooting for. The latter teased "Dream Machines" with an image of the single artwork on a N64 game cartridge. Overall, all of these details have us intrigued for the project ahead.

Curren$y has always been eager to work with other rappers and producers for a majority of his projects. Over the years, we have seen the New Orleans, Louisiana MC link with names such as The Alchemist and Freddie Gibbs for Fetti, Wiz Khalfia on 2009 and Statik Selektah on Gran Turismo. But the list of collaborators doesn't end there. Overall, it's hard to select one with whom he's got the strongest rapport with. But if we had to choose, Harry Fraud may be our answer. They have a ridiculous seven projects together, with their most recent being VICES back in 2023. Well, that number is going to increase to eight in just about another week. Per Vanndigital, Curren$y and Harry Fraud will be dropping Never Catch us on February 28.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.