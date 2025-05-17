Pusha T Proclaims That New Clipse Album Will Be A "Groundbreaking" Experience

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 561 Views
Pusha T New Clipse Album Groundbreaking Hip Hop News
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Pusha T spoke about the new Clipse album "Let God Sort Em Out" during a GQ interview about selling his clothing grails.

Pusha T is still waiting on just one more feature before he and his brother No Malice can drop the highly anticipated Clipse comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out. They have definitely done a lot to hype the project up and prelude its release, and they aren't stopping until it comes out.

Recently, the Virginia rapper sat down with GQ for a new interview. Specifically, they discussed how he's selling many of his iconic designer items and other clothing grails via a GOAT partnership.

But of course, they also talked about this upcoming LP. Push did not mince words when speaking on his vision with No Malice and their producer Pharrell.

"It’s a whole new chapter," Pusha T said of the new Clipse album. "This is new, it's groundbreaking, it's fresh. This isn't a reminisce runway. Everything is new – the music, the energy, the competitive spirit. It's all about what's next and being what's next." This will be the duo's first record in 15 years. We will see just how well it shapes up once it actually drops down the line.

Grindin Pusha T

For those unfamiliar with Clipse, you have a lot of amazing homework to catch up on. The duo of brothers came through with hits like "Grindin'" with Pharrell and classic projects like Lord Willin' and Hell Hath No Fury.

But these lyricists and beatsmiths haven't just been locked in a studio making Let God Sort Em Out. Even the busiest and most dedicated of hip-hop scholars deserve to let loose every once in a while. In fact, it's probably encouraged, even if you're supporting another rapper.

Pusha T recently went for a concert outing, and who better to see these days than Kendrick Lamar? He seemed to have a blast at his collaborator's Boston concert.

Maybe these two could team up one day for the ultimate Drake diss track. Jokes aside, there are many reasons to be incredibly excited about Clipse's Let God Sort Em Out. Sure, all these teases and proclamations might set us up for disappointment. But with a track record like this, we doubt it will be short of thrills.

