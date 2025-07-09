Pusha T Discusses Kendrick Lamar's Appearance On Clipse's Forthcoming Album

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
Pusha T sat down to discuss the forthcoming Clipse album and explain exactly why Kendrick Lamar appears on it.

Clipse are preparing to release Let God Sort Em Out on July 11. The album will mark the first time the acclaimed duo of Pusha T and Malice have come together for a full-length release since 2009. On June 30, the duo shared the full tracklist for their upcoming project. Among the names involved are Nas, Stove God Cooks, and Tyler, The Creator. Kendrick Lamar will also appear, with a verse on the track "Chains & Whips." In a new interview with Elliott Wilson, Pusha T explained why Kendrick is on the track.

"Kendrick is a top-level lyricist! We can only have top-level lyricists on a Clipse album," Pusha T began. "You gotta be a top-level lyricist, you have to be someone who has their own lane, you gotta be legend status, you gotta be up and coming but we can see what's special," he continued, alluding to the aforementioned featured names.

Of course, there was speculation that Pusha T and Kendrick Lamar appearing on the same song would lead to a new chapter in their continued beefs with Drake. Per Pusha T, Def Jam, which is owned by Universal Music Group, wanted Clipse to censor Lamar's verse. By all accounts, Lamar's verse has nothing to do with Drake, but Push claimed that they started nitpicking the verse and attempted to have it withheld because he used the phrase "trump card." Clipse paid Def Jam an undisclosed seven-figure sum to get out of their deal, and have since signed a distribution deal with Roc Nation.

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

The forthcoming Clipse album is one of the most highly anticipated albums of 2025 so far. Unfortunately, it also became the latest subject of leaks, as part of the album surfaced online just three days before its general release. Leaks are a common occurrence these days, but it is disappointing to see, regardless of how often they happen.

Regardless, the leaked tracks are not in full quality, and some are missing, so fans will still have to wait until Friday to hear the whole thing. Based on the singles and capabilities of both Pusha T and Malice, the album projects to be among the strongest hip-hop releases of the year.

