Hip-hop fans have been anticipating the first new Clipse album in 15 years, Let God Sort 'Em Out. Singles like "Ace Trumpets" and "So Be It" were huge crowdpleasers, and with a Kendrick Lamar feature on the way, fans have every right to be excited. Furthermore, Pharrell is on the production, and from what we've heard, he's back in his prime.

Unfortunately, there are some nefarious people online who are willing to spoil the party. As reported by Kurrco on Tuesday night, the new Clipse project was leaked online. Don't expect to find a link or an embed to the album here. We don't do that. It ruins the fun, and is extremely disrespectful to the artist.

Having said that, the leak probably isn't worthy of your time. We say that because there are missing songs, and the ones that are present are not CDQ quality. Therefore, you won't actually be listening to a final version of the project.

Regardless, one has to wonder how this project got leaked, and why someone would do such a thing.

Clipse fans are not going to have to wait very long for this album. It is set to be released on Friday, July 11th. Overall, this is promising to be one of the biggest and best projects of the entire year.

Pusha T and Malice have numerous classics to their name, and this could very well be a modern classic. Although these are lofty expectations, the hype for the project has been simmering for well over a year. With the star-studded features on this album, we are certainly in for high quality raps and incredible production.