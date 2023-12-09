Playboi Carti Wants Frank Ocean To Drop Snippet, Shouts Out Young Dabo On IG

Considering the type of music that each of them makes, Playboi Carti and Frank Ocean have far more in common than they probably should. They're both guests on the song "RAF" with A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, and more, and they're also two notoriously silent, mysterious, and very, very sought after artists with ardent fanbases. Now that the rollout for I AM MUSIC is underway, it seems like the Whole Lotta Red MC is challenging his closed-off counterpart to follow suit. Moreover, Carti recently shared an Instagram DM that he sent to the Odd Future singer that connects the arduous desire that both fanbases have for new music from them.

At 3:26AM local time, Playboi Carti wrote the following to Frank Ocean: "twin, Post a snippet or some if it's up den it's up ? Wat? U scared ?" It's quite the comical exchange, especially considering that he did drop a snippet of his own around the same time that Carti was unveiling his rollout and posting more and more stuff. Do they want to keep competing for who can wait the longest without feeding their die-hards? Honestly, we don't blame them; it's kind of funny how the fanbases found kindred spirits in each other.

Playboi Carti Teases Frank Ocean

More importantly, though, Playboi Carti also shouted out other people for promoting this rollout. One of them– the most wholesome of these to see– was to YouTuber and Streamer Young Dabo, whose reaction videos to popular albums within the hip-hop realm and beyond have garnered him a lot of online love. In particular, the Atlanta native shared the social media star's reaction to his newest song and music video, which is only available online as of writing this article. In a video posted to his IG Story, Dabo tearfully expressed his gratitude and happiness at finding out that one of his idols gave him a cosign.

Young Dabo Gets His Moment To Shine For The Vamps: Watch

Meanwhile, do you think that Frank and Carti will ever drop another collaboration together? Is this new rollout exciting to you or are you still waiting on the album to give a final verdict?

