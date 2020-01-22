dm
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Milan Christopher A Gay Slur Amid "The Color Purple" DramaBoosie Badazz recently walked out of "The Color Purple" due to its LGBTQ+ themes.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralPlayboi Carti Wants Frank Ocean To Drop Snippet, Shouts Out Young Dabo On IGFor those unaware, Dabo is a streamer and YouTuber whose reactions, clips, and fandom are legendary online.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Asks Men To Stop Sending Him NudesThe California rapper said that he has all respect and love for the LGBTQIA+ community, but pleaded that they stop flooding his inbox.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDrake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel EverettSources say the Certified Lover Boy has been sliding in the reality star's DMs. By hnhh
- GramDoja Cat Puts "Stranger Things" Actor Noah Schnapp On Blast For Exposing Her DMsDoja Cat called out the 17-year-old actor after he exposed her for trying to get set-up with Joseph Quinn. By Aron A.
- SportsMichelle Beadle Reveals The Salty DM LeBron James Once Sent HerBeadle also said that LeBron tried to get her fired from ESPN.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureLatto Reveals A Male Artist Almost Didn’t Make It On Her Album Because She Curved His DM“Man, these folks be tryna drop nuts on female rappers, and I’m not gon’ shut up about it!” the “Wheelie” rapper shared.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors: "Y’all Breed Me Every Year"Rihanna has shut down rumors that she is pregnant.By Cole Blake
- MusicKanye West Directly Addresses Drake: "You Will Never Recover"Kanye West posted some menacing words to Drake in a group DM, and now, he's looking to get Pusha T involved.By Alexander Cole
- GramAri Lennox Shows Off Figure, Weave & Fan's Shady Comment In Response To LookAri Lennox gives us a peak inside her DMs.By Taya Coates
- SportsJake Paul Savagely DMs Ben Askren's WifeJake Paul claims Ben Askren's wife answered his DMs and called him "handsome".By Alex Zidel
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & Dr. Dre Have An Uplifting IG ExchangeFollowing Dr. Dre's return to the studio and confirmation that "Detox" was once again in the cards, Royce Da 5'9" reached out on Instagram. By Mitch Findlay
- RelationshipsQuavo Shares Screenshot Of First DM He Sent To SaweetieA simple emoji was all it took for Quavo to catch Saweetie's attention. By Aron A.
- TVSnoop Dogg Explains "Power" DM To 50 Cent: "Threw Me For A Loop"Snoop Dogg clarifies his cryptic message to 50 Cent about the gay scene in the latest episode of "Power Book II: Ghost".By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Reads Aloud The Last DM He Received From XXXTentacion6ix9ine decided to share with the world the very last DM XXXTentacion ever sent him to make a point about the importance of traveling with security.By Lynn S.
- GramBhad Bhabie Disses Billie Eilish: "That's What Happens When B*****s Get Famous"Bhad Bhabie came at Billie Eilish on Instagram, Sunday, saying she's unsure if the two are still friends.By Cole Blake
- AnticsMike Tyson Threatens To "Knock The Black Off" Michael BlacksonMike Tyson went off on Michael Blackson in the DMs after the comedian trolled him about marrying his daughter.By Lynn S.
- Music"Love Island" Star Eve Gale Says Tyga's DM Attempt Is "Blown Out Of Proportion"The DM is real but Eve doesn't care so much. By Chantilly Post