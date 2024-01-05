Boosie Badazz Calls Milan Christopher A Gay Slur Amid "The Color Purple" Drama

Earlier this week, Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to share his take on the film The Color Purple, which he claims he took his young daughter to see. Unfortunately, however, they ended up leaving the theater early. According to Boosie, it was far too inappropriate for his little one to see, as he felt like it was "pushing the narrative."

For obvious reasons, Boosie's Tweet earned him quite a bit of backlash from fans and peers, who felt like queer themes were some of the least disturbing elements of the film. Milan Christopher, for one, had some choice words for the Louisiana native. "Y’all wana know something-Im so Fuqn sick of Boosie l*me ahz," the openly gay performer wrote. "You mean to tell me you walked out on Color Purple when the gay love scene happened BUT STAYED WHEN THE RAPE, BEATING, MOLESTATION, & SELLING OF LITTLE BLACK GIRLS OCCURRED? Typical, Slow ahz contradicting ahz dweeb!"

Read More: Boosie Badazz & Ts Madison Keep Going At It Over "The Color Purple" Critique

Milan Christopher Puts Boosie Badazz On Blast

"There is not another so called 'STRAIGHT' person in Sports, Politics, Music & Rap history that is more obsessed WITH GHEEYS & Their lifestyle than LIL BOOCHIE BOOTISIE CAT," he added. "Every month, Every week & every interview he is the alphabet community business- Like what tf is really going on Aunty?" Boosie saw his Tweets, followed Christopher, and ultimately sent him a pretty offensive DM. “Shut yo f****t a** up lol,” he said.

Milan Christopher isn't the only fellow celebrity to speak up following Boosie's The Color Purple criticism, however. Trans TV personality and actress Ts Madison also slammed the rapper for his comments, resulting in a Twitter feud. "There is truly some intervention needed in your life to sort out these homosexual demons you’re fighting," she told him. What do you think of Milan Christopher going after Boosie Badazz for his take on The Color Purple? What about the DM Boosie sent him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Is "Maybe" Welcome At Yung Bleu's Moon Boy University

[Via]