Boosie Badazz & Ts Madison Keep Going At It Over "The Color Purple" Critique

Boosie Badazz and Ts Madison have continued their social media rampage against one another on Wednesday (January 3) into Thursday. Moreover, this began when the trans reality TV star called the rapper out for his dislike of the remake of The Color Purple and its queer themes and references. They launched lengthy responses to one another over Twitter which, if they continue, likely won't get any nicer to one another. Regardless, this is a pretty persistent debate, and it's clear that neither side is really trying to get the other to concede.

"U SEEM OFFENDED BECAUSE THE TRUTH HURTS [crying-laughing emoji]," Boosie wrote. "THE MOVIE HAD GREAT ACTING BUT ITS JUST NOT APPROPRIATE FOR MY LITTLE GIRLS TO WATCH. N ITS NOT JUST ME. TRANSEXUAL MADDY THAT FEELS THIS WAY SMH. GO READ ALL THE COMMENTS ACROSS SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT THE FILM. ITS A 'LESBIAN CLASSIC' but GOOD FILM N JUST CAUSE SOMEONE DONT AGREE THAT MAKES THEM HOMOSEXUAL. SO EVERYONE WHO DISAGREES IS [rainbow emoji]. MAYBE YOURE MAD AT YOURSELF? U BEEN MAD AT ME SINCE I TOLD THE TRANNY SWIMMER 'GET OUT THE DAMN POOL' LEAVE ME ALONE MY N***A."

Boosie & Ts Madison's Beef Continues: Read

"BELOVED @BOOSIEOFFICIAL..." Ts Madison started her returning fire. "I am not in any way angered at your sir. There is no accountability ever taken for any of the contributions you add to the demise of OUR community. OUR community as in Black peoples. You had folx agreeing with you because they are just as misguided in their thoughts as You! You again sat with your daughter through all the parts dehumanizing and demeaning a BLACK woman, sex slave a black woman and beat a black woman. The moment she finds love from a woman from up under black men abuse it's TOO MUCH? And now becomes a Gay agenda?

More Tweets From Their Back & Forth

"I shouldn't expect much from a Man who paid grown women to sexually assault his teenage son and nephew thinkin that makes him 'A man,'" she continued. "No sir That makes them And YOU a mister!! As long as you speak on making our existence as LGBT people an agenda to hurt kids... I'll be right here to remind you of your part in damaging kids. Be blessed beloved." For more news and the latest updates on Boosie and Ts Madison, stick around on HNHH.

