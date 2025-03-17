Playboi Carti Receives Impressive First Week Sales Projections For New Album "MUSIC"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 618 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Playboi Carti First Week Sales Projections New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Rapper Playboi Carti debuts his new album "I Am Music" onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 16, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Playboi Carti gave a lot of tracks off of his new album "MUSIC" their live debut at his Rolling Loud Los Angeles headlining set this weekend.

Playboi Carti has been a fan favorite MC for almost a decade now, although his legacy might be more as a superstar when it's all said and done. His new album MUSIC is performing very well, dominating various streaming charts and much of the online hip-hop discourse right now. What's more is that this long-awaited new release might lead to the Atlanta creative's biggest debut of his career thus far. According to NFR Podcast, early projections indicate MUSIC will debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with around 250K album-equivalent units sold in its first week on the market.

Of course, this could change a lot over the next few days before the count stops, but either way, Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC feels like it can go in any direction and still make massive ways. At the same time, though, the mythical nature and grueling wait associated with this LP also meant that the final product couldn't possibly surpass expectations, change them, or offer something entirely new. Still, that doesn't mean that he didn't try, as this record contains some of Carti's most odd performances and sonic presentations yet.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals Plans For A Playboi Carti Collaborative Album

Playboi Carti Rolling Loud

Elsewhere, fans who attended Rolling Loud Los Angeles this weekend got to see Playboi Carti give many MUSIC tracks their live debut. Even Kai Cenat and Young Dabo pulled up and even made their way onstage, getting a chance to meet none other than The Weeknd. Abel Tesfaye popped out to join his "Popular" collaborator to perform their two other collabs, MUSIC's "RATHER LIE" and Hurry Up Tomorrow's "Timeless." It was a great moment not just for fans everywhere, but for the streaming community in particular that built a lot of hype for this new album.

Still, if you thought that MUSIC avoided controversy upon release, think again. Playboi Carti allegedly denied using AI on it after many fans suspected that two tracks in particular on the new record, "RATHER LIE" and "FINE S**T," used artificial intelligence technology to replicate Carti's voice. It wasn't the first time that he faced accusations like these, nor will it likely be the last. But people are bumping the album heavily regardless, and perhaps should speak with their streams if they don't approve of this alleged approach.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Defends Adin Ross After Playboi Carti Admits They Didn't Vibe

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
The Weeknd Timeless Kai Cenat Playboi Carti Rolling Loud LA Hip Hop News Viral The Weeknd Performs "Timeless" With Kai Cenat During Playboi Carti's Rolling Loud LA Set 502
Playboi Carti Updates New Album MUSIC Spotify Mixing Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Updates New Album "MUSIC" On Spotify To Fix Mixing Issues 2.1K
The Weeknd | After Hours Til Dawn Tour - Sao Paulo Music Playboi Carti's "MUSIC" Becomes First 2025 Album To Achieve This Astonishing Apple Music Feat 1.7K
Playboi Carti Denies Using AI New Album MUSIC Hip Hop News Music Playboi Carti Reportedly Denies Using AI On New Album "MUSIC" Amid Fans' Outrage 1.8K