Playboi Carti Reportedly Denies Using AI On New Album "MUSIC" Amid Fans' Outrage



Playboi Carti's new album "MUSIC" also caused debate due to its Kendrick Lamar collaborations and the abundance of previous leaks.

Playboi Carti fans had waited so long for his new album MUSIC that some of them took advantage of artificial intelligence technology to make their own King Vamp "tracks" with a voice replicator or even lyric generator. But they probably wouldn't want their favorite artists to follow suit. Following the long-awaited release of this project, many listeners pointed to tracks like "RATHER LIE" with The Weeknd and "FINE S**T" as suspects of AI usage. According to DJ Akademiks, Carti denied this outright to him and claimed that there was no use of AI at all on this LP.

Of course, many readers may know that this isn't the first Playboi Carti AI accusation. In fact, folks also levied it against another Abel Tesfaye collab, "Timeless" off of the Toronto superstar's 2025 album Hurry Up Tomorrow. Unfortunately, artificial intelligence technology is moving so fast that the differences between a real performance and a fake one are more difficult than ever to identify. Still, they are not impossible. Also, it's important to note that the Atlanta creative's musical style lends itself well to this vague and blurred line, as the atmosphere, aggression, and synthetic feel to it creates a lot of distance between the listener and the performer.

Playboi Carti MUSIC Features

That's not a bad distance to have by any means, but only if the contrast is genuinely performed. If Carti has time to record vocals for 28 more tracks on this new record, what's stopping him from two more? What makes these alleged AI performances so special? We could debate for hours on end, but at the end of the day, he denied this practice and we have no way to truly know for sure, so take all of this with a massive grain of salt. In any case, Playboi Carti's new album MUSIC is doing amazing.

It continues to stream incredibly well as one of, if not the most successful debut of 2025 so far, and one of the biggest Spotify premieres for an album of all time. With features like Kendrick Lamar, Future, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, and more – plus explosive beats and performances – there is a lot to love about MUSIC. But some rumors around the album still persist, such as Kendrick allegedly cutting a Playboi Carti collab with none other than his nemesis, Drake. We'll see if any of those or these AI allegations see more clarity in the near future.

