Playboi Carti's "I AM MUSIC" Promised To Be The Biggest Debut Of 2025

Playboi Carti is on pace to have the biggest release of his career in MUSIC. DJ Akademiks shared that the Atlanta rap star is on track to rack up over 185 million streams on Spotify alone. Released late Friday, March 14, the album includes three Kendrick Lamar features. Kendrick Lamar currently holds the record for biggest release of 2025 so far with Drake in close second. The album, released by A$AP Rocky's AWGE imprint, took five years to complete.

To his five million followers, Big AK shared, "Got word Playboi Carti 'I AM MUSIC' already has racked up 185 million streams just off Spotify since release. Currently it's outpacing all recent rap/R&B big releases. Currently outpacing on streaming GNX, Chromakopia, and even $$$4U during their first week at the same time." GNX, the biggest hip-hop album of the year, opened at 44.2 million.

Playboi Carti I AM Music Milestones

The new album sparked a wave of mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. While some praise the project for its bold experimentation and high-energy production, others feel it falls short of expectations, lacking cohesion and innovation. Supporters of the album highlight Carti’s signature avant-garde approach to hip-hop. His distorted vocals, chaotic beats, and unpredictable flows have cemented him as a pioneer of the rage-rap movement. Many listeners appreciate the album’s aggressive soundscapes, describing it as a thrilling continuation of his boundary-pushing style. Critics argue that I AM MUSIC leans too heavily on repetitive production and lacks the freshness that defined Whole Lotta Red and Die Lit.