DJ Akademiks Alleges Kendrick Lamar Removed Drake & Playboi Carti Collab From New Album "MUSIC"

The Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle drew many lines in the sands of hip-hop, and one of its key elements is how loyalties made themselves known among their rap peers such as Playboi Carti. When he included K.Dot three times on his new album MUSIC, it felt like he sent a very clear message to those who still care enough about the beef to keep up with the score. Allegedly, this runs even deeper than just a presumed, rumored, and speculative presumption from these collaborations. DJ Akademiks recently alleged on his livestream that Kendrick cut a Drizzy and Carti collab sampling Luther Vandross from this new project.

Furthermore, Ak claims that this Drake and Playboi Carti collab was meant to appear on the former's 2023 effort For All The Dogs, but then transferred over to MUSIC. Most crucially, DJ Akademiks claimed Kendrick Lamar directed Carti's album, either as a creative director or as an executive producer. Therefore, the streamer accused the Compton lyricist of cutting this OVO and Opium crossover from the tracklist. In addition, Ak even suggested that Kendrick bit off this idea for his SZA collab "luther" off of last year's GNX LP.

DJ Akademiks & Playboi Carti

However, F1lthy let fans know that this allegedly isn't as true as the media personality is letting on. The Playboi Carti producer refuted DJ Akademiks' allegation that Kendrick Lamar creatively directed MUSIC, calling Dot "fam" but that this is "Carti's album" through and through. Drake allegedly responded to this in a conversation with Ak, recalling that the King Vamp team-up was originally on For All The Dogs. In addition, the commentator hinted at allegedly knowing the reason why Carti didn't appear on The Boy's "No Face," the collab version of which leaked before Aubrey Graham's solo release on official streaming services.