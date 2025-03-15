Playboi Carti Trolls ASAP Relli On Instagram After Kendrick Lamar Diss

Playboi Carti has dominated the music conversation all week. The rapper kept fans up all night waiting on the release of MUSIC, but to his credit, he dropped. Fans were blown away by the production, and the list of superstar guest features he was able to secure. Chief among these features was Kendrick Lamar, who did his Kendrick Lamar thing by dissing someone and generating tons of discourse. The rapper took aim at ASAP Relli, and while Playboi Carti was not initially involved, he decided to do some Relli trolling of his own.

Kendrick Lamar's lyrics on "GOOD CREDIT" are crucial to understanding Carti's diss. "Belly on chain go big, white gold link fall on the belly," he raps. "The emerald cuff for hers and his, that b*tch on point like ASAP Relli." It was a clear dig at Relli, who pointed at ASAP Rocky during the latter's criminal trial. Once again, Playboi Carti had nothing to do with the swipe. But it seems he agrees with K. Dot. The rapper got Instagram Friday night and posted a photo of ASAP Relli pointing in court. No caption needed. Carti was clearly taking an extra dig at the controversial ASAP member.

Playboi Carti ASAP Rocky Songs

ASAP Relli has complained about the impact that the ASAP Rocky trial has had on his life while the trial was still going on. He claimed that his life became a "living hell" after he accused Rocky of shooting at him in 2021. He also told the court that his family had been threatened due to Rocky's fame. "Why are you showing my Instagram?," he asked Rocky attorney Joe Tacopina. "I'm already getting death threats. [People] threatening my daughter, like, what’s going on here? You putting my whole life on. [It's] getting really annoying."