A$AP Relli Claims A$AP Rocky Threatened His Life In Court Testimony

BY Elias Andrews 2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-TRIAL
Rakim Mayers, aka A$AP Rocky, and his attorney Joe Tacopina listen to opening remarks by prosecuting attorney in Mayer's felony assault trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles on January 24, 2025. Mayers was charged in August 2022 with two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with allegations he personally used a firearm during the pair of confrontations with Terell Ephron -- also known as A$AP Relli -- on the evening of November 6, 2021. (Photo by Genaro Molina / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GENARO MOLINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
It was a harrowing account.

A$AP Rocky is in the hot seat. The rapper has been accused of shooting at and attempting to murder childhood friend, A$AP Relli. He's facing two felony assault charges stemming from the shooting, which occurred at a Hollywood Hotel in 2021. The case has been delayed for multiple years, but is finally taking shape as of the last few weeks. A$AP Rocky turned down a plea deal that would've seen him serve 180 days behind bars. Then, on Tuesday, A$AP Relli took the stand and recounting his harrowing, near death experience.

Relli, real name Terrell Ephron, claimed that A$AP Rocky was responsible for the threat on his life. He claimed the rapper pointed a gun at his stomach and threatened to kill him, point blank. "He pointed the gun at me & said I’ll kill you right now p***sy," Relli stated. Relli went on to explain that A$AP Rocky was "looking for a spot" in which to shoot him. He credits his being alive with the presence of a mutual friend named Elijah. "If Elijah wasn't there I don't know what would have happened," he stated. A$AP Relli also admitted that he became furious after Rocky threatened his life.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Assault Trial Hears Out Opening Statements

A$AP Rocky's Accuser Claimed He's A Liar

A$AP Relli is keenly aware of Rocky's fame, and felt he was abusing it. "He's famous," the former stated. "I'm nobody." He described the rapper's lack of respect as a "breaking point," given how close the two of them had been prior. "I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn't believe it," Relli noted. "I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me." Relli is also part of the A$AP Mob collective, as his name implies. He told the court he was hesitant to come forward because of the damage it would do to his career.

"It's really hard having a relationship with Rocky, he lies a lot," A$AP Relli claimed. "[My career] would be over. Literally over. You don't have a career." Relli was forthright about his lopsided dynamic with Rocky, but the latter's lawyer used this dynamic against him. Joe Tacopina dismissed Relli's allegations on the basis of him simply wanting money. He claimed the lesser known artist was driven to testify by "greed, jealously and lies."

Read More: ASAP Rocky's Defense Strategy May Have Already Backfired

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
DaBaby &amp; Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash Music 50 Cent Goes Off On A$AP Relli's "Sucker A*s" Testimony During A$AP Rocky's Trial 6.2K
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music A$AP Relli Admits Deleting Texts Before Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting 2.1K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 685
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music A$AP Relli Likens Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting To Trump Assassination Attempt 1204