A$AP Relli Claims A$AP Rocky Threatened His Life In Court Testimony

A$AP Rocky is in the hot seat. The rapper has been accused of shooting at and attempting to murder childhood friend, A$AP Relli. He's facing two felony assault charges stemming from the shooting, which occurred at a Hollywood Hotel in 2021. The case has been delayed for multiple years, but is finally taking shape as of the last few weeks. A$AP Rocky turned down a plea deal that would've seen him serve 180 days behind bars. Then, on Tuesday, A$AP Relli took the stand and recounting his harrowing, near death experience.
Relli, real name Terrell Ephron, claimed that A$AP Rocky was responsible for the threat on his life. He claimed the rapper pointed a gun at his stomach and threatened to kill him, point blank. "He pointed the gun at me & said I’ll kill you right now p***sy," Relli stated. Relli went on to explain that A$AP Rocky was "looking for a spot" in which to shoot him. He credits his being alive with the presence of a mutual friend named Elijah. "If Elijah wasn't there I don't know what would have happened," he stated. A$AP Relli also admitted that he became furious after Rocky threatened his life.
A$AP Rocky's Accuser Claimed He's A Liar
A$AP Relli is keenly aware of Rocky's fame, and felt he was abusing it. "He's famous," the former stated. "I'm nobody." He described the rapper's lack of respect as a "breaking point," given how close the two of them had been prior. "I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn't believe it," Relli noted. "I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me." Relli is also part of the A$AP Mob collective, as his name implies. He told the court he was hesitant to come forward because of the damage it would do to his career.
"It's really hard having a relationship with Rocky, he lies a lot," A$AP Relli claimed. "[My career] would be over. Literally over. You don't have a career." Relli was forthright about his lopsided dynamic with Rocky, but the latter's lawyer used this dynamic against him. Joe Tacopina dismissed Relli's allegations on the basis of him simply wanting money. He claimed the lesser known artist was driven to testify by "greed, jealously and lies."