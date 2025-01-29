A$AP Relli Claims A$AP Rocky Threatened His Life In Court Testimony

A$AP Rocky is in the hot seat. The rapper has been accused of shooting at and attempting to murder childhood friend, A$AP Relli. He's facing two felony assault charges stemming from the shooting, which occurred at a Hollywood Hotel in 2021. The case has been delayed for multiple years, but is finally taking shape as of the last few weeks. A$AP Rocky turned down a plea deal that would've seen him serve 180 days behind bars. Then, on Tuesday, A$AP Relli took the stand and recounting his harrowing, near death experience.

Relli, real name Terrell Ephron, claimed that A$AP Rocky was responsible for the threat on his life. He claimed the rapper pointed a gun at his stomach and threatened to kill him, point blank. "He pointed the gun at me & said I’ll kill you right now p***sy," Relli stated. Relli went on to explain that A$AP Rocky was "looking for a spot" in which to shoot him. He credits his being alive with the presence of a mutual friend named Elijah. "If Elijah wasn't there I don't know what would have happened," he stated. A$AP Relli also admitted that he became furious after Rocky threatened his life.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Assault Trial Hears Out Opening Statements

A$AP Rocky's Accuser Claimed He's A Liar

A$AP Relli is keenly aware of Rocky's fame, and felt he was abusing it. "He's famous," the former stated. "I'm nobody." He described the rapper's lack of respect as a "breaking point," given how close the two of them had been prior. "I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn't believe it," Relli noted. "I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me." Relli is also part of the A$AP Mob collective, as his name implies. He told the court he was hesitant to come forward because of the damage it would do to his career.