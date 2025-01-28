ASAP Rocky's Defense Strategy May Have Already Backfired

ASAP Rocky's initial defense strategy of claiming that he merely fired a prop gun as a warning to scare off ASAP Relli during the alleged altercation that has led to the rapper's ongoing gun assault trial may have backfired, according to Meghann Cuniff. Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec said during the latest hearing that the admission “means it will essentially be uncontested that Mr. Mayers was the person who fired the gun at that street corner."

Drama ensued in the case, last week, when prosecutors revealed they discovered a ballistics report about authorities finding a Glock 43 gun magazine in the first home Rocky shared with Rihanna. Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, was furious about the late disclosure, saying: “I don’t know if I’ve ever been this upset in a courtroom in my whole career.” He added that an expert will have to look it over. In his opening statement on Friday, he told the jury that Rocky, despite having a legal license to carry firearms in California, only carries a fake weapon “to scare off attackers.”

ASAP Rocky's Assault Trial Continues In L.A.

“Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” Tacopina said. As for the November 2021 incident involving Relli, Tacopina claimed Rocky fired the prop gun twice as a warning because Relli was attacking their friend Illijah “A$AP Illz” Ulanga. He also accused Relli of fabricating the shell casings from the scene in an effort to extort money from Rocky. Police officers didn't originally find any casings, but Relli provided them when he reported the shooting. As for the magazine found at Rocky's home, Tacopina noted that it contained different bullets from those found by Relli. He also reminded the jury that prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Rocky possessed a real gun as he's facing a charge of “assault with a semiautomatic firearm.”