50 Cent Believes A$AP Rocky Will Beat His Assault Case After Trial's Closing Arguments

50 Cent is putting his money where his mouth is, confidently betting that ASAP Rocky will walk away victorious in his ongoing assault case. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 50 announced he was willing to wager $500,000 on Rocky’s acquittal. He dismissed ASAP Relli’s claims as a cash grab and ridiculed him for telling the judge he felt "scared." "I got ASAP beating this case. I'll bet 500,000 on it. That boy ASAP Tellie was just trying to get some money," 50 wrote. "Fool said, ‘I was scared for my life,’ so I went back to the scene and picked up these shells. Officer told him, ‘Hey, if you want to get some money, go to the hospital.’ Who wants the bet?" He tagged his liquor brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin Du Roi, in the post.

The image accompanying 50’s post was from a courtroom exchange between Rocky’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, and Deputy District Attorney John Lewin. Tensions escalated as both sides clashed over remarks made in court, leading the judge to step in and reprimand them. Rocky's girlfriend, Rihanna, attended several court dates, including the closing arguements.

A$AP Rocky Assault Case

At the heart of the case is an incident in Hollywood in 2021, where Relli alleges Rocky fired a gun at him. The prosecution and defense paint vastly different pictures of what happened. Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec posed a key question: "Was it a real gun or was it a fake gun? Nothing else is in dispute."