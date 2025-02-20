50 Cent Wants His Money After Betting $500k ASAP Rocky Would Beat Assault Case

50 Cent wants his money after offering to bet $500,000 that the jury in ASAP Rocky’s assault trial would find him not guilty. He made the original prediction, earlier this month, as the case was underway. “I got ASAP [beating] this case,” he captioned a clip from the trial. “I’ll bet 500,000 on it, that boy ASAP Tellie was just trying to get some money. Fool said I was scared for my life so I went back to the scene and picked up the shells. Officer told him hey if you want to get some money go to the hospital. Who want the bet.”

While 50 eventually deleted the post, it appears he hasn’t forgotten about it. Taking to Instagram after the verdict, he wrote: “Not Guilty. I told [ninjas] I would bet 500,000 K he gonna beat it when ASAP Tellie started getting tired of telling 5 days straight. BOOM. Now stay sucker free!” From there, he shared in another post: “@meghanncuniff I’m a need my money by Monday,” tagging the court reporter. In the comments section, he added: “Oh my lawyers a find her by Monday.” Elsewhere in the comments, Tory Lanez remarked: "From Tory : GOOF B*TCH." Cuniff also reported on the trial for his 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Check out 50's latest post below.

ASAP Rocky Assault Trial Verdict

Rocky was accused of allegedly firing gunshots at his former friend ASAP Relli during an altercation back in 2021. He denied a plea deal from the prosecution and fought the case in court over the last month. During the trial, his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, argued Rocky carried around a prop gun in order to safely ward off possible attackers. In the end, the jury sided with him and went with a not guilty verdict.