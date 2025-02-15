ASAP Rocky Prosecutor Claims ASAP Relli Could Beat Rocky Up During Assault Trial

John Lewin acknowledged an imbalanced power dynamic between the two that prevents a squabble.

In a surprising turn of events during the assault trial of ASAP Rocky, the prosecutor on behalf of ASAP Relli – Rocky's alleged attempted shooting victim – claimed that his client could beat the father of two up during his closing arguments.

"The defendant, who is clearly a proud individual, got embarrassed by the fact that Relli is hearing him talking about him behind his back," John Lewin remarked concerning A$AP Rocky. "Which, let's face it, it's not very manly, okay? It's just not. And it's clear that the defendant is embarrassed by this. He's embarrassed by the fact that Relli knows he is talking about him behind his back. And Relli doesn't like it. Clearly. [...] But this is really important. Relli can kick the defendant's a** all day, okay? That's clear. But if Relli does that, he loses his life. He doesn't have any interest in doing that. He knows it, the defendant knows it, everybody knows it.

When Will ASAP Rocky's Trial End?
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"Even those [allegedly] lying witnesses, [A$AP] Twelvyy and [A$AP] Lou, had to concede that the defendant has a lot of power in the industry," John Lewin continued regarding A$AP Rocky. "The industry where Relli works, the industry that he is dependent upon for his livelihood. So he's got not only no motivation for getting into a fight with the defendant: he can't do it. He's got to sit back and take whatever he's going to take. Because he's power. That's who he is: he's got power. There's Rocky [puts his hand up high], and there's Relli [puts his hand much lower]. Rocky knows it and Relli knows it. That's just the facts of life."

For those unaware, this assault trial took various combative and confrontational turns during proceedings, of which this is just the latest example. For example, A$AP Rocky and A$AP Relli's legal representatives engaged in a heated argument in court. However, we still need to see how the closing arguments wrap up in this trial, and TMZ reports that a decision will most likely arrive on Tuesday (February 18) at the earliest. It could stretch out further, as the jury will begin deliberations that morning.

