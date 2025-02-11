A$AP Rocky's Manager Claims Ammo Found In Rapper's House Was His

A$AP Rocky is facing serious criminal charges. If found guilty, the rapper faces up to 24 years in prison. There have been various unexpected developments throughout the trial, the latest of which happened on Monday. A$AP Lou, a member of Rocky's Mob collective, claimed that the gun ammunition found at the rapper's house in 2022 was actually his. He took the stand and told the judge that he left the magazine and ammunition at A$AP Rocky's home by mistake before police arrived.

"I took everything except for one magazine," A$AP Lou claimed. "It was a Glock 43 magazine." The rapper admitted he didn't own a Glock 43, and that he purchased the magazine on accident for his Glock 42. "When you're in the store, it's like everything is next to each other," he explained. "I didn't realize until that day that I had mistakenly grabbed it." A$AP Lou also told the interrogating lawyer that the clip was never fired. A$AP Rocky's affiliate was asked why he didn't return the Glock 43 magazine upon realizing it was the wrong one.

Firearms Were Seized From A$AP Rocky's Home In 2022

His rationale? It wasn't worth the money. "It's a $20 magazine," A$AP Lou explained. "That would have cost more in gas to go there and back with my time." Lou is not the first member of A$AP Mob to stick up for Rocky. A$AP Twelvyy alleged that the rapper did not wield a real gun, but a prop firearm during A$AP Rocky's confrontation with A$AP Relli. "[Rocky] walked around with a prop gun," A$AP Twelvyy stated. "Like a starter pistol, like a prop gun, as his defense." Twelvyy recalled Rocky acquiring the prop gun from a music video shoot.