A$AP Rocky's Manager Claims Ammo Found In Rapper's House Was His

BY Elias Andrews
Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 14: Rapper A$AP Rocky attends Nadia G And ASAP Rocky Invade The Whoolywood Shuffle at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Another unexpected revelation.

A$AP Rocky is facing serious criminal charges. If found guilty, the rapper faces up to 24 years in prison. There have been various unexpected developments throughout the trial, the latest of which happened on Monday. A$AP Lou, a member of Rocky's Mob collective, claimed that the gun ammunition found at the rapper's house in 2022 was actually his. He took the stand and told the judge that he left the magazine and ammunition at A$AP Rocky's home by mistake before police arrived.

"I took everything except for one magazine," A$AP Lou claimed. "It was a Glock 43 magazine." The rapper admitted he didn't own a Glock 43, and that he purchased the magazine on accident for his Glock 42. "When you're in the store, it's like everything is next to each other," he explained. "I didn't realize until that day that I had mistakenly grabbed it." A$AP Lou also told the interrogating lawyer that the clip was never fired. A$AP Rocky's affiliate was asked why he didn't return the Glock 43 magazine upon realizing it was the wrong one.

Read More: ASAP Twelvyy Claims ASAP Rocky Shot Prop Gun At ASAP Relli During Court Testimony

Firearms Were Seized From A$AP Rocky's Home In 2022

His rationale? It wasn't worth the money. "It's a $20 magazine," A$AP Lou explained. "That would have cost more in gas to go there and back with my time." Lou is not the first member of A$AP Mob to stick up for Rocky. A$AP Twelvyy alleged that the rapper did not wield a real gun, but a prop firearm during A$AP Rocky's confrontation with A$AP Relli. "[Rocky] walked around with a prop gun," A$AP Twelvyy stated. "Like a starter pistol, like a prop gun, as his defense." Twelvyy recalled Rocky acquiring the prop gun from a music video shoot.

"The first time I saw it, it wasn’t on him or anything," the rapper told the court. "It was for a video shoot, a B&B video shoot in the Bronx." Lou and Twelvyy's testimony contrast directly with Relli's allegations. The rapper is the one leveling accusations against A$AP Rocky. He maintains that Rocky walked up on him and fired a weapon his way, grazing his knuckles. "Truthfully, it was all like a movie. It was weird, just the way he was walking," he alleged. "There was no time to talk, no time for nothing."

Read More: Rihanna Breaks Silence Amid ASAP Rocky’s Trial To Reveal How She’s Doing

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
