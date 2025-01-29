ASAP Relli Denies “Snitching” On ASAP Rocky Amid Tense Encounter Outside Court

ASAP Rocky's trial is now fully underway. The rapper is accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli back in 2021. Yesterday (January 28), Relli testified about the alleged incident and claimed to have been “furious” and shocked by it, per the Associate Press. According to him, when Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on him, he couldn't believe it.

“I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn’t believe it,” Relli explained. “I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me [...] He pointed the gun at me & said I’ll kill you right now p***y." The court day ended shortly before Relli further described the moment Rocky allegedly shot at him. As he walked out of the courthouse, Relli was swarmed by paparazzi, with one of them sparking a heated debate.

ASAP Relli Comes To His Own Defense

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Some people call you a snitch, what you say about that?" the man asked Relli. "Would you be a snitch if somebody shot at you?" Relli calmly responded. The pap then proceeded to claim that he'd never snitch under any circumstances, even bragging about having a bullet in his leg. Following a bit of back and forth, Relli disengaged and got into his car.