ASAP Relli Denies “Snitching” On ASAP Rocky Amid Tense Encounter Outside Court

BY Caroline Fisher 925 Views
Street Style - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 24: Asap Rocky wears black sunglasses, a white shirt, a black tie, a black striped print pattern oversized blazer jacket, outside Gucci, during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
ASAP Relli recently testified about ASAP Rocky allegedly shooting at him in 2021.

ASAP Rocky's trial is now fully underway. The rapper is accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli back in 2021. Yesterday (January 28), Relli testified about the alleged incident and claimed to have been “furious” and shocked by it, per the Associate Press. According to him, when Rocky allegedly pulled a gun on him, he couldn't believe it.

“I told him to use it. Because mentally I couldn’t believe it,” Relli explained. “I physically could not believe there was a gun in my face. That was the breaking point for me [...] He pointed the gun at me & said I’ll kill you right now p***y." The court day ended shortly before Relli further described the moment Rocky allegedly shot at him. As he walked out of the courthouse, Relli was swarmed by paparazzi, with one of them sparking a heated debate.

ASAP Relli Comes To His Own Defense
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Some people call you a snitch, what you say about that?" the man asked Relli. "Would you be a snitch if somebody shot at you?" Relli calmly responded. The pap then proceeded to claim that he'd never snitch under any circumstances, even bragging about having a bullet in his leg. Following a bit of back and forth, Relli disengaged and got into his car.

The uncomfortable encounter came after ASAP Twelvyy refused to be interviewed by prosecutors in the case. At the time, Superior Court Judge Mark Arnold warned that the decision could hurt his credibility as a witness. “Prosecution would like the opportunity to interview you before you take a stand, just to find out what you have to offer and what you have to say. It’s optional; you can either agree to be interviewed or refuse. Are you aware of this?” he asked. “No, no, I do not want to be interviewed," Twelvyy confirmed.

