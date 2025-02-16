ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Jury To Begin Deliberations This Week

ASAP Rocky's felony assault trial is reaching a close as the jury will begin deliberating the case, this week. The group, which consists of seven women and five men, is currently enjoying a a three-day weekend for President's Day, but on Tuesday, they'll start reviewing the the two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm that the rapper is facing.

The trial has been going on for weeks, but the courtroom finally heard closing arguments on Friday. Rihanna, who shares two children with Rocky, was in attendnance. "They brought in two adorable children yesterday for closing argument," Deputy District Attorney John Lewin said in the court room. "They haven't been here any other time. And you have to ask yourselves, why children that age would be here in a situation like this? You are not allowed to consider how this might affect Rihanna and his kids. We are all responsible for our own actions in the world."

Why Is ASAP Rocky On Trial?

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested in April 2022 at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he and Rihanna had been on vacation. Prosecutors say Mayers pulled a gun on Ephron -- also known as A$AP Relli -- after a heated argument in the heart of Hollywood, firing on one occasion and causing a minor graze.

Rocky stands accused of allegedly firing gunshots at his former friend, ASAP Relli, back in 2021. He claims to have only been carrying a prop gun in order to ward off would-be attackers and that Relli started the altercation. His attorney, Joe Tacopina, focused his fire on Relli with his closing argument, labeling him unreliable. "If you had to make a decision, the most important in your life or that of your family's, on his word, would you do it? You all know what the answer to that question is," Tacopina said. Pointing to Rocky, he added: "What you're being asked to do is to make that decision in the most important matter of his life."

If the jury decides to convict on both counts, Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison. His legal drama comes as he continues to prepare for the release of his next studio album, Don't Be Dumb.