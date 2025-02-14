ASAP Rocky Trial Takes Explosive Turn As Fight Nearly Breaks Out In Courtroom

ASAP Rocky is currently in the midst of his assault trial, and court today was tense, to say the least. Closing arguments began yesterday (February 13), meaning a verdict could arrive at any minute now. The rapper could facing up to 24 years behind bars if convicted, so the stakes are high. He's accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli in 2021. His defense insists that he was carrying a prop gun the night of the alleged shooting, which was unable to fire off real bullets.

“Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina explained earlier in the trial. Relli alleges that his life took a dramatic turn for the worse after the incident. "Death threats, people labeling me a snitch for telling what happened," he alleged in court last month. "My social media, everything I'm doing for artists social media, I don't have a presence there no more."

Why Is ASAP Rocky In Court?

In a new clip making its rounds online, Tacopina is seen accusing a prosecutor of being unethical. The prosecutor wasted no time firing back, insisting that Tacopina "might want to stop." At this point, onlookers encouraged the two men to stop, and the judge told everyone to take a break. It looked like they were close to throwing hands, however, indicating just how intense the trial has become.