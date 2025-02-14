ASAP Rocky Trial Takes Explosive Turn As Fight Nearly Breaks Out In Courtroom

BY Caroline Fisher 431 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; A$AP Rocky on the sideline after halftime during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ASAP Rocky's trial should come to an end soon.

ASAP Rocky is currently in the midst of his assault trial, and court today was tense, to say the least. Closing arguments began yesterday (February 13), meaning a verdict could arrive at any minute now. The rapper could facing up to 24 years behind bars if convicted, so the stakes are high. He's accused of shooting at his former associate ASAP Relli in 2021. His defense insists that he was carrying a prop gun the night of the alleged shooting, which was unable to fire off real bullets.

“Despite his ability to do so legally, he didn’t want to carry a real gun for fear that he would either injure someone or himself,” Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina explained earlier in the trial. Relli alleges that his life took a dramatic turn for the worse after the incident. "Death threats, people labeling me a snitch for telling what happened," he alleged in court last month. "My social media, everything I'm doing for artists social media, I don't have a presence there no more." 

Read More: ASAP Rocky Moved By Heartwarming Gesture From His Sons During Assault Trial

Why Is ASAP Rocky In Court?

In a new clip making its rounds online, Tacopina is seen accusing a prosecutor of being unethical. The prosecutor wasted no time firing back, insisting that Tacopina "might want to stop." At this point, onlookers encouraged the two men to stop, and the judge told everyone to take a break. It looked like they were close to throwing hands, however, indicating just how intense the trial has become.

While this is undoubtedly stressful for everyone involved, Rocky at least has the support of his family in court. Yesterday, his longtime partner Rihanna was in attendance alongside their two songs, RZA and Riot Rose. Reportedly, the songstress told the two boys to "wish daddy good luck" during a court break, prompting him to give both of them a kiss. Reports of the sweet moment arrived shortly after it was revealed that Rocky would not be taking the stand during the trial.

Read More: Rihanna Attends ASAP Rocky's Trial With Their Kids As Closing Arguments Begin

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora - Arrivals Music Rihanna Attends ASAP Rocky's Trial With Their Kids As Closing Arguments Begin 819
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges Music ASAP Rocky Will Not Testify In His Assault Trial 812
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Witness Reportedly Plans To Testify About Prop Gun 1.7K
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst 5.3K