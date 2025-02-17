ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Explains Why He's Confident The Rapper Will Be Exonerated

ASAP Rocky's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says he is confident the rapper will be exonerated as the jury in his ongoing assault case begins deliberating, this week. With the court off on Monday for President's Day, Tacopina spoke with TMZ about the criminal trial.

"I feel great," he said. "I mean look, this case went in perfectly for us. I believed in Rocky's innocence from day one. Rocky's maintained it by virtue of the fact that he's turned down a plea that would've been-- they offered him like six months. He's obviously facing a lot more than that. I think that shows you his resolve and his belief in his innocence and belief in the jury system. So, this case, it should be a five-minute acquittal." From there, he admitted "you just never know what a jury's thinking," but regardless, he still feels good about their chances.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Trial Takes Explosive Turn As Fight Nearly Breaks Out In Courtroom

Why Is ASAP Rocky On Trial?

Rocky is currently facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If the jury decides to convict on both, he could face up to 24 years in prison. The charges stem from an altercation with ASAP Relli in 2021, in which Rocky stands accused of allegedly firing gunshots at his former friend. During the trial, Tacopina argued Rocky only carries a prop gun to scare off would-be attackers.