Exonerated
- MusicMusic Executive Chaka Zulu Cleared Of Murder Charges: Prosecutors Cite Self-Defense In Atlanta ShootingZulu has been exonerated.By Tallie Spencer
- LifeMan Wrongfully Convicted Of Killing Malcolm X Sues NYC For $40 MillionMuhammad Aziz spent more than 20 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureAnthony Broadwater Exonerated After Serving 16+ Years For Alleged 1981 Sexual Assault Of Alice SeboldSebold is the author of famous books like “The Lovely Bones” and “Lucky.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwo Of The Three Men Convicted Of Assassinating Malcolm X Will Be ExoneratedMuhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam's guilty convictions in the assassination of Malcolm X will be overturned.By Joshua Robinson