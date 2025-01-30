ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst

ASAP Relli was not happy while taking the stand.

ASAP Relli called out ASAP Rocky in the courtroom at the rapper's assault trial in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon. While being questioned by Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, Relli became irrate, claiming to be recieving death threats as the case goes on.

"Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats," Relli asked. "[People] threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?…Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on…This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?" As the judge called a recess, Relli called out Rocky, explaining to the judge that he was upset his former friend was staring at him.

ASAP Relli Calls Out ASAP Rocky

Rocky is facing two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm for an alleged incident in November 2021 in which he stands accused of firing shots at Relli. In addition to pleading not guilty to the charges, he also rejected an offer from the prosecution that would've had him serve 180 days in county jail with three years probation and a seven-year suspended prison sentence. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 24 years in prison. Tacopina argued in his opening statements that Rocky only fired off warning shots from a prop gun to get Relli to stop attacking ASAP Illz. He claimed that, despite Rocky having a legal license to carry firearms in California, he only carries a fake weapon “to scare off attackers.”

ASAP Relli Goes Back & Forth With Joe Tacopina

Relli's outburst wasn't the only notable moment during Thursday's hearing. Rocky's spouse, Rihanna, also made her first public appearance at the trial. Tacopina had previosuly said that it'd be unlikely she'd come out to support in person. The two had made headlines by going out to dinner together in L.A., earlier in the week. Check out Relli's exchange with Joe Tacopina below.

