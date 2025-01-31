ASAP Rocky’s Trial Takes Explosive Turn As Shouting Match Breaks Out In Court

BY Caroline Fisher 2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Rolling Loud New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: A$AP Rocky performs on stage during 2022 Rolling Loud New York at Citi Field on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
ASAP Rocky's assault trial got heated today.

ASAP Rocky's assault trial picked back up today, and according Meghann Cuniff, things took an explosive turn. In a tweet shared by the legal reporter this afternoon, she detailed a "chaotic" scene that unfolded in the courtroom while the jury was gone. According to her, Rocky's lawyer Joe Tacopina got into a shouting match with Deputy District Attorney John Lewin over the rapper's defense strategy. Last week, it was reported that a witness plans to testify that Rocky had a prop gun on him the night he's accused of shooting at ASAP Relli.

Apparently, Lewin called this defense "garbage," and Tacopina fired back by saying they'll see what the jury thinks of it. Cuniff notes that the exchange got "really heated." This isn't the first time Lewin took issue with Rocky's prop gun defense. He previously complained about how long it took Rocky's team to inform the prosecution of it. “This is a straight ambush,” he said at the time per Cuniff, also describing the witness as someone they'd “never been able to talk to.” 

Read More: ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Grab Dinner After A Rough Court Day For Rapper's Assault Trial

ASAP Rocky's Lawyer Joe Tacopina Gets Into it With Deputy District Attorney John Lewin

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark S. Arnold seemed to have similar feelings about the defense, reminding everyone that any oral or written statements from potential witnesses must be disclosed at least 30 days ahead of trial. “I don’t think it’s fair that he waited until this long to disclose the starter pistol. I just don't believe that you’re playing fair,” he told Tacopina. This is far from the first time Rocky's trial has gotten heated, as earlier this week, Relli also had an outburst in court.

"Why are you showing my Instagram? I'm already getting death threats," he asked. "[People] threatening my daughter, like, what's going on here?…Because you're saying I'm an extortionist. You putting my whole life on…This is getting really annoying. What does this have to do with the case?" Relli additionally expressed frustration over Rocky "staring" at him.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Appears To Ask Court To Refrain From Using N-Word During Trial

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
38th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: Witness Reportedly Plans To Testify About Prop Gun 1.6K
A$AP Rocky Appears At Los Angeles Court For Preliminary Hearing Music ASAP Rocky's Defense Strategy May Have Already Backfired 4.4K
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst 4.3K
The Smokers Club Fest Music ASAP Rocky Assault Trial: ASAP Twelvyy Refuses To Interview With The Prosecution 2.7K