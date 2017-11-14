court room
- MusicTory Lanez Hops In His Lambo Post-Bail, Says He Feels "Amazing"Tory Lanez breaks his silence after he was found in violation of Megan Thee Stallion's protective order.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsFuture Claims Alleged BM Is Banking Off Of His Name: ReportFuture claims Eliza Reign is using the paternity suit and drama for her own gain.By Aron A.
- RandomMan Requests Samurai Sword Fight With Ex-Wife To Settle Custody BattleA 40-year-old man is demanding a 'trial by combat' in the form of a samurai sword battle with his ex-wife and/or her attorney. By Dominiq R.
- MusicRihanna's Stalker Pleads Guilty, Dodges Jail Time: ReportThe man who was arrested for stalking Rihanna admits to the offense.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Hires El Chapo's Lawyer: ReportTekashi 6ix9ine's former manager brings El Chapo's lawyer on board to his legal team.By Aron A.
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Keeps Quiet As He Quickly Appears In Court For Cop-Assault CaseThe possibility of jail may have humbled the Brooklyn rapper.By Aron A.
- MusicBeyoncé Wins Big In Lawsuit Against Man Trying To Trademark "Poison Ivy Park"Mike Lin & 42/72 Inc. have been blocked from trademarking "Poison Ivy Park."By Aron A.
- MusicChris Brown Uses Pornography Defense To Clear Name In Rape Lawsuit: ReportChris Brown wants his name removed in rape lawsuit.By Aron A.
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Sued For $2M Over Alleged Money Scheme In Nigeria: ReportFloyd Mayweather is facing a lawsuit from a Nigeria booking company.By Aron A.
- MusicJay-Z Accuses Lawyers In TIDAL Purchase Of Overbilling Him: ReportJay-Z's legal battle over his TIDAL purchase continues.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Files Documents To Be Released From PrisonMeek Mill takes another step forward at his freedom.By Aron A.
- MusicTyrese's Ex-Wife Reportedly Requests He Has A Mental EvaluationTyrese's ex-wife also requested a permanent restraining order. By Aron A.