Rihanna "Considering" In Person Support During A$AP Rocky Trial

A$AP Rocky is in a tricky legal situation. The rapper turned down a plea deal that would have seen him spend 180 days behind bars. His lawyer insists he is not guilty of the felony gun charges he's been hit with. If found guilty, however, Rocky will be sentenced to 24 years in prison. It's a pivotal moment in his career and his life. Which is why Rihanna's involvement has been such a talking point. The pop star has not appeared in court during her partner's trial. TMZ speculates that Rihanna's no-shows may be over, though.

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that she is "considering" in-person support. Rihanna is reportedly aware of the power of her celebrity, and the impact it could have on A$AP Rocky's case. The fact the duo share two children could also play a role. Rihanna has not spoken about her partner's legal troubles in a public space, but various outlets have given secondhand accounts of her reactions. Radar Online alleged that RiRi was is concerned about her family's future. "Publicly, Rihanna is putting on a brave front," said a source close to the singer. "But behind the scenes she is freaking out."

Rihanna Has Been With A$AP Rocky Since 2021

The source claimed that the anticipation of the trial has taken a toll on Rihanna. "This has been hanging over them for all these years, but now the trial is here and it's showtime," they added. They also opened up the possibility that a guilty verdict could sour Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship. "So much is riding on (the trial) as far as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's future goes," the source alleged. "They have never really had the test of prison time, and there's no telling how he'll react if the judge rules against him."