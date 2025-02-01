A$AP Relli Likens Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting To Trump Assassination Attempt

BY Elias Andrews 1204 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Appears In Court For Felony Assault Charges
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: A$AP Relli testifies during the A$AP Rocky trial for felony assault charges at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on January 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. A$AP Rocky was charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm along with allegations that he fired a gun during a confrontation with Terell Ephron (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
The rapper with an odd parallel.

A$AP Relli has continued to level accusations at former friend A$AP Rocky in court. The rapper has accused Rocky of shooting at him during a Hollywood confrontation in 2021. Relli has recounted, with excruciating detail, the ways in which A$AP Rocky allegedly pointed a gun at his chest and his head and nearly took his life. A$AP Relli surprised the courts on Friday, however, when he likened his experience to that of current President Donald Trump. The New York rapper claimed he went through a similar ordeal in terms of injury.

The parallel came about while A$AP Relli was on the stand. He was asked by Rocky's attorney about the extent of his injuries from the shooting. Most of the damage had been done to Relli's knuckles, and A$AP Rocky's attorney questioned the severity of these wounds. Relli admitted he wasn't a ballistics expert but pointed to Donald Trump's injury following his assassination attempt in 2024. The rapper said the current President was hit in the ear by a bullet, yet only needed a bandage for a week. "From what I know, Trump got hit in the ear," A$AP Relli noted. "He got a little graze."

Read More: ASAP Relli Insists Wale Phone Call Is “Fake” Amid ASAP Rocky Assault Trial

A$AP Relli Claimed His Injuries Were Similar To Trump

The parallel did not go over well with the judge. He cut off Relli before he could elaborate on his point. The exchange regarding gunshot wounds was not the first time Relli got into it with Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, either. These two men traded harsh words when Tacopina shared posts from Relli's Instagram in the middle of the trial. "Why are you showing my Instagram," he asked. "I'm already getting death threats. People threatening my daughter. Like, what's going on here?."

Another bombshell moment involving Relli occurred on Friday. The rapper admitted that he deleted text messages between him and A$AP Rocky prior to their confrontation. The exchange was important to the jury and the defense because Relli allegedly instigated a fight in these texts. "Got all these fake animosity towards me lol beat me up," Relli reportedly wrote. "n**ga i wish u would… Give me a reason... U been a p***y." The plot continues to thicken.

Read More: ASAP Rocky Tells ASAP Relli He Didn’t Shoot At Him In Texts Shown In Court

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Music ASAP Relli Snaps At ASAP Rocky During Courtroom Outburst 4.3K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-TRIAL Music A$AP Relli Claims A$AP Rocky Threatened His Life In Court Testimony 2.3K
US-TRIAL-WEAPONRY-ASSAULT-MUSIC-A$AP ROCKY Relationships ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Grab Dinner After A Rough Court Day For Rapper's Assault Trial 1010
Street Style - Day 4 - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Music ASAP Rocky's Alleged Shooting Victim Claims To Suffer From PTSD 735