A$AP Relli Likens Alleged A$AP Rocky Shooting To Trump Assassination Attempt

A$AP Relli has continued to level accusations at former friend A$AP Rocky in court. The rapper has accused Rocky of shooting at him during a Hollywood confrontation in 2021. Relli has recounted, with excruciating detail, the ways in which A$AP Rocky allegedly pointed a gun at his chest and his head and nearly took his life. A$AP Relli surprised the courts on Friday, however, when he likened his experience to that of current President Donald Trump. The New York rapper claimed he went through a similar ordeal in terms of injury.

The parallel came about while A$AP Relli was on the stand. He was asked by Rocky's attorney about the extent of his injuries from the shooting. Most of the damage had been done to Relli's knuckles, and A$AP Rocky's attorney questioned the severity of these wounds. Relli admitted he wasn't a ballistics expert but pointed to Donald Trump's injury following his assassination attempt in 2024. The rapper said the current President was hit in the ear by a bullet, yet only needed a bandage for a week. "From what I know, Trump got hit in the ear," A$AP Relli noted. "He got a little graze."

A$AP Relli Claimed His Injuries Were Similar To Trump

The parallel did not go over well with the judge. He cut off Relli before he could elaborate on his point. The exchange regarding gunshot wounds was not the first time Relli got into it with Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, either. These two men traded harsh words when Tacopina shared posts from Relli's Instagram in the middle of the trial. "Why are you showing my Instagram," he asked. "I'm already getting death threats. People threatening my daughter. Like, what's going on here?."